Deputy PM Crowns Winners Of Meqdam Shooting

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs H E Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al-Thani honoured the winners at the conclusion of the first edition of the Meqdam Shooting Championship, held at the Lusail Shooting Range. On the final day, the shotgun event took place, and the first winner was Hamad Mohammed Al Mannai from the Ministry of Defence, Class of 2020 (Batch 16), and the second place was Nasser Abdulaziz Al Nasr from Aspire Academy, Class of 2020 (Batch 12), while the third place went for Saud Ali Al Janahi from Visit Qatar, Class of 2018 (Batch 10). Additionally, Bader Kifah Al Yousef from the Ministry of Finance, Class of 2022 (Batch 19), was awarded the title of“The Sniper” for achieving the highest overall score across all three shooting disciplines. The event concluded in the presence of several senior officers of the Qatar Armed Forces.

