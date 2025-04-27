Trump Administration Reinstates Manufacturing Extension Partnership Funding After Nacklash

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Trump reverses $13 million cuts to manufacturing support program after backlash

April 27, 2025 by Mark Allinson

In a significant policy reversal, the Trump administration has reinstated nearly $13 million in funding to the Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP), a federal program that supports small and medium-sized manufacturers across the United States.

The decision follows widespread criticism from lawmakers, industry leaders, and local communities who argued that the initial cuts threatened domestic manufacturing jobs and economic growth.

Initial funding cuts spark outcry

Earlier this month, the administration announced plans to withhold funding from MEP centers in ten states, including Delaware, Kansas, and New Mexico. The move was part of a broader effort to reduce federal spending and refocus agency priorities.

However, the cuts drew immediate backlash from bipartisan lawmakers and industry advocates who emphasized the program's vital role in supporting local manufacturing jobs and economic development.

Reversal and temporary restoration

In response to the criticism, the administration reversed its decision on April 15, restoring funding to the affected MEP centers through the end of the fiscal year.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology, which oversees the MEP program, announced the renewal of contracts for the ten centers, citing the need for further evaluation of the program's future.

Legislative efforts for long-term stability

While the recent funding restoration ensures the continuation of MEP services in the short term, the program's long-term future remains uncertain.

Representative Sharice Davids introduced the Defend American Manufacturing Act, a bill that aims to provide stability by mandating annual renewals of MEP center contracts.

Supporters of the legislation argue that it would protect the program from politically motivated decisions and ensure consistent support for manufacturers nationwide.

Impact on local manufacturers

The MEP program, established in 1988, is a public-private partnership that offers technical assistance, workforce training, and other support services to small and medium-sized manufacturers, which make up approximately 98 percent of all US manufacturing firms.

The program has been credited with substantial job creation and economic growth; for example, MEP centers in New York alone contributed to over 32,000 jobs and completed 4,400 projects between 2019 and 2023.

In New Mexico, companies such as the Old Barrel Tea Company have credited the MEP program with helping their businesses expand. Co-owner Paola Huffmon said,“MEP has been there through our entire growth,” emphasizing the program's critical support.

Ongoing concerns and future outlook

Despite the temporary funding restoration, concerns remain about the MEP program's viability. The Trump administration's proposed fiscal year 2026 budget includes potential cuts to the program, raising questions about its future.

Lawmakers and industry leaders continue to advocate for permanent protections, emphasizing the program's importance in strengthening American manufacturing and ensuring long-term economic resilience.

As debates over federal funding priorities continue, the future of the MEP program remains a key issue for manufacturers and policymakers alike.