UN Lauds Qatar's Role In Facilitating Joint Declaration Between DRC, M23

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: UN Secretary-General's Spokesperson H E Stephane Dujarric said the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has lauded Qatar's role in facilitating the signing of the Joint Declaration between representatives of the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Congo River Alliance March 23 Movement (M23) in Doha. The spokesperson noted that the UN mission welcomed the signing of the Joint Declaration, describing it as an important step toward de-escalating the conflict in the eastern region of the country.