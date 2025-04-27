The View Hospital Marks Patient Experience Week With A Bold Step Forward

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

A specialized seminar held to inspire, educate, and elevate the future of patient experience

Doha, Qatar: In a milestone event for healthcare collaboration in the region, The View Hospital, in affiliation with Cedars-Sinai, hosted a transformative seminar this week focused on enhancing patient-centered care through global best practices. Held on April 17, the seminar brought together healthcare professionals, executives, and experience leaders from across Qatar and beyond for a full day of knowledge sharing, reflection, and strategy.

The seminar, titled "Elevating Patient Experience", was designed to provide more than inspiration-it delivered real-world tools and strategies that attendees could immediately apply in their departments.

The agenda featured interactive masterclasses and 'Train the Trainer' sessions led by Alan Dubovsky, Vice President and Chief Patient Experience Officer at Cedars-Sinai, and Max Nicholson, Associate Director of Patient Experience.

Opening the event, Dr. Fatih Mehmet Gul, CEO of The View Hospital, emphasized the need to redefine excellence beyond clinical outcomes.

“Patient experience is no longer a side initiative-it's a strategic priority that begins at the very top,” said Dr. Fatih Mehmet Gul, Chief Executive Officer of The View Hospital.“As a leader, it's essential for me to remain close to both patients and care teams. That's why we've prioritized direct communication channels, invested in smart tools like the patient portal and mobile app, and continuously implement real-time service enhancements based on patient feedback. Every interaction counts, and every idea-from leadership to the front line-contributes to shaping care that is seamless, responsive, and genuinely centered around the patient.”

“This seminar is a continuation of our unwavering commitment to that vision. At The View, we take pride in being at the forefront of this dialogue, especially through our ongoing collaboration with Cedars-Sinai, as we work together to elevate the standards of person-centered care across the region.

The program emphasized communication, emotional intelligence, service recovery, and building a culture where patient experience is everyone's responsibility. Participants joined small-group discussions, roleplay exercises, and collaborative brainstorming to develop skills that will strengthen both teamwork and care delivery.

A highly engaging Q&A interactive session gave attendees the opportunity to raise real-world questions and learn directly from the Cedars-Sinai team, while a fun and interactive“Patient Experience Innovation Challenge” encouraged participants to think creatively about solving everyday experience gaps. The challenge brought a lively, competitive spirit to the day and showcased just how powerful collective thinking can be in shaping better care.

Nasser Al Naimi, Chief of Patient Experience at Hamad Medical Corporation and Director of the Hamad Healthcare Quality Institute, delivered a powerful keynote on the future of patient experience in Qatar.

“I've seen firsthand how fear surrounds patients, even in something as routine as a hospital visit,” said Nasser Al Naimi“That fear-of not coming back home-is real, and it's why we're committed to person-centered care. When patients are involved in decisions, when they're truly heard, it changes everything.”

He added,“This seminar is an important step in that journey-bringing minds together to elevate the voice of the patient and build care models that truly respect their needs. At HMC, we're proud that by the end of this year, nine of our hospitals will be accredited in person-centered care. It's not just a goal-it's a responsibility.”

The afternoon continued with a private, invite-only workshop, offering a deeper dive into advanced patient experience practices. The session began with a focused discussion on the Patient and Family Advisory Committee (PFAC), exploring the vital role that patient voices play in shaping healthcare policies and service delivery. Later, members of The View Hospital and Cedars-Sinai's patient experience teams took part in an exclusive 'Train the Trainers' (TOT) masterclass, designed to empower frontline leaders with the tools, confidence, and frameworks needed to lead internal transformation and embed a sustainable culture of patient-first care.

“This was not a one-time event,” said Farah Aboul Housn, Director of Patient Experience at The View Hospital.“This is part of a long-term movement to lead with heart, to listen more deeply, and to deliver care that stays with patients long after they leave our doors.”

At the end of the Patient Experience Seminar, a simple yet profound question was posed:“What does patient-centered care really mean?” The answers were not theoretical or rehearsed-they came straight from the heart,

reflecting real experiences and deeply held beliefs. Dr. Jassim Fakhro, Medical Director of Qatari Physicians, The View Hospital, Qatar, shared his perspective, saying:“When I provide exceptional care to a patient, it means they return to me-again and again-because they trust the experience and feel assured that their health is in safe hands.” Dr. Aaesha Al-Harmi, Dentist, Dubai Health, UAE:“Patient-centered care starts with us. With you, with me, with our families and with the entire community.”“Every detail matters,” said Lama Jibaii, Deputy General Manager, AL Sahel General Hospital Lebanon:“It's the small things that build trust-and that trust is what ultimately drives high patient satisfaction.”

Adan Dubovsky, Chief Experience Officer, Cedars-Sinai, USA, emphasized the importance of partnership in care, stating:“Patient-centered care means no decision is made without the patient and their caregivers being part of it. This shared responsibility is what makes the experience truly meaningful-and truly human.”

Different voices. Diverse backgrounds. Yet all united by a single truth: that real care isn't just built on protocols and systems-it begins with listening, is shaped by empathy, and endures through compassion. It's a human journey, long before it becomes a clinical one.

As part of its ongoing affiliation with Cedars-Sinai, The View Hospital continues to lead initiatives that redefine quality, compassion, and innovation in healthcare-not just in Qatar, but across the wider region.