Togo Independence Day - United States Department Of State
On behalf of the United States of America, I extend a warm congratulations to the people of Togo on the 65th year of your independence.
On this occasion, we proudly reaffirm our continued partnership and friendship with the people and Government of Togo. I look forward to broadening our collaboration on a wide range of initiatives that further security and prosperity for both our nations.
I look forward to working together to build even stronger ties in the years ahead.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment