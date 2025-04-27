Togo Independence Day - United States Department Of State

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend a warm congratulations to the people of Togo on the 65th year of your independence.

On this occasion, we proudly reaffirm our continued partnership and friendship with the people and Government of Togo. I look forward to broadening our collaboration on a wide range of initiatives that further security and prosperity for both our nations.

I look forward to working together to build even stronger ties in the years ahead.