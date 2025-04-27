403
Dubai Esports & Games Festival 2025 Kicks Off Today! Top Highlights to Catch This Week
(MENAFN- houseofcomms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 25 April 2025: The wait is over! Dubai Esports & Games Festival (DEF) 2025, organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), officially kicks off today 25 April and runs until 11 May with a citywide celebration of fun, creativity, and pop culture like no other. There’s something in store for everyone, with exciting new features, free-to-play experiences, mega prizes worth over AED 500,000, and all-round unmissable activities for all ages, interests, and abilities. Friends, families, and fans are guaranteed truly unforgettable experiences throughout the 17 action-packed days of the festival.
Everyone has the chance to take part, play, and win - especially during DEF’s eagerly awaited flagship event, GameExpo, that will once again take over Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 9 to 11 May, this year in Zabeel Halls 2 and 3. Tickets are on sale for the weekend-long event, which returns bigger, bolder, and more immersive than ever before. Friends and families will be able to discover an exciting line-up of non-stop gaming, fresh new activations, next-level entertainment, immersive activities, and exciting prizes spread across eight interactive zones - with every experience completely free to play. Adding to the excitement, epic influencer showdowns will take centre stage as part of Play Beyond on 10 and 11 May, featuring the region’s top gaming influencers and esports pros like Abo Flah. The final day of GameExpo on 11 May will set the stage for the thrilling Dubai Cosplay Championship, with registration open until 7 May for cosplayers of all levels and abilities to showcase their creativity for a chance to win prizes worth up to AED 30,000 - judged by top cosplayers from the region.
Here are the top highlights to look out for this week:
DEF Educational Engagement Programme
● Date: Until 8 May
● Location: Citywide and online
● About: The DEF Educational Engagement Programme has been inspiring the next generation of young gamers for years - and this year, it’s back, bigger and fresher than ever. Packed with brand-new experiences, the citywide programme gives school students and educators a unique chance to dive into the dynamic world of esports and gaming, and compete for incredible prizes worth an astounding AED 50,000 across tournaments and challenges. On 8 May, students also have the chance to visit DEF’s flagship GameExpo event on a school trip, offering them an immersive experience in the world of gaming innovation. Alongside all the action on the day, students and educators can take part in expert-led presentations and exclusive interactive workshops delivered by senior educators from Microsoft and Unreal Engine, designed to offer valuable insights into game design, AI integration and Teacher takeaways.
Power Up Parade Week
● Date: 28 April to 2 May
● Location: Citywide
● About: As part of the DEF Educational Engagement Programme, the Power Up Parade Week invites students, teachers, and parents to dress up as their favourite gaming characters. Schools can showcase creativity and win amazing prizes by posting the best costumes on social media and tagging @DubaiFestivals with the hashtag #DEFPowerUp to enter the official contest.
Game Changers
● Date: Deadline to submit - 30 April
● Location: Online and at GameExpo, Dubai World Trade Centre Zabeel Halls 2 and 3
● About: Adding to the excitement of the DEF Educational Engagement Programme, the Game Changers initiative invites student teams to dream big and develop bold ideas that harness the power of gaming to reshape education, ignite innovation, or drive social good. Individuals or teams are invited to submit proposals exploring how gaming can inspire innovation, support education, or drive social impact. Submissions can include ideas for new game concepts, gaming in education or tackling real-world issues through gaming. The top five submissions, selected by industry judges, will be invited to present live at DEF’s GameExpo on 8 May. Finalists receive prizes from sponsors and be recognised as DEF’s most forward-thinking young talents.
ENBD Fortnite Quest
● Date: Until 8 May
● Location: Online and at GameExpo, Dubai World Trade Centre Zabeel Halls 2 and 3
● About: A recurring highlight of the DEF Educational Engagement Programme, the ENBD Fortnite Quest has returned bigger than ever this year, continuing its mission to find and crown the best Fortnite player in the UAE. This nationwide esports competition provides an opportunity for students to showcase their skills in a high-energy, high-stakes environment. School and online qualifiers are currently ongoing until 26 April, culminating in a live final on 8 May at DEF’s GameExpo on 8 May. For an added level of excitement, this year’s finals will feature a custom Dubai-themed Fortnite map, allowing players to compete in a uniquely immersive gaming environment for a chance to take home winning trophies and prizes worth AED 20,000.
GameOn with HP Gaming Garage
● Date: Until 8 May
● Location: Online and at GameExpo, Dubai World Trade Centre Zabeel Halls 2 and 3
● About: Adding even more depth to DEF Educational Engagement Programme is GameOn with HP Gaming Garage, an online hackathon that runs until 8 May. Students aged 13 years or older have the chance to work in teams of 2–3 to create Dubai-inspired game prototypes. Participants receive guidance during and after the hackathon, ensuring their concepts become polished prototypes ready for gaming platforms. Finalists have the opportunity to present their prototypes live at GameExpo on 8 May.
JPEX Entertainment Exhibition
● Date: 25 to 27 April
● Location: Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), Expo City Dubai, Hall South 2A
● About: Calling all anime lovers, manga fans, cosplay enthusiasts and culture buffs. JPEX Entertainment Exhibition is landing at the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai from 25 to 27 April. It's the ultimate celebration of Japanese culture, creativity, and pop fandom, proudly showcasing the world of anime, live performances, creative workshops, and more. From traditional heritage to cutting-edge entertainment, JPEX will see vibrant stories come alive.
Yalla Ludo Challenge
● Date: 29 April to 6 May
● Location: Online
● About: DEF’s exclusive Yalla Ludo Challenge brings casual and competitive gamers together in a mobile-first competition, for the chance to earn exclusive in-game rewards, collectibles, and top-tier bragging rights by climbing the leaderboard. Running across the UAE, this event delivers bite-sized thrills and in-game glory as part of DEF 2025’s diverse online tournaments.
Rove Hotels Exclusive Offer
● Date: Until 12 May
● Location: Rove Downtown, Rove Trade Centre, Rove City Walk, and Rove Dubai Marina
● About: Attendees of GameExpo, GameExpo Summit, and Gaming Matters can enjoy an exclusive 25 per cent discount on stays at Rove Downtown, Rove Trade Centre, Rove City Walk, and Rove Dubai Marina. Perfect for those looking to stay close to the action or out-of-town visitors, the offer is valid for bookings made before 8 May for stays between 20 April and 12 May. The discount can be redeemed by entering the code Esports when booking through the Rove Hotels website.
With a power-packed line-up of one-of-a-kind citywide events, there is something for everyone to explore, experience, and enjoy throughout DEF 2025. The festival brings together the best of entertainment and innovation in a dynamic, welcoming atmosphere for all ages and interests, offering a true celebration of community, creativity, and play.
Dubai Esports and Games Festival (DEF) 2025 is supported by Strategic Partners which include: Amazon, du, Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council, Emirates NBD, Red Bull, Rove, Roxy Cinemas, talabat, and Virgin Radio.
For more information and to register for ticket updates on Dubai Esports and Games Festival 2025, please visit the DEF 2025 website and follow @DubaiFestivals on Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.
