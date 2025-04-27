403
Gold at Record Highs: A Tactical Investment Perspective
"Gold has recently surged to all-time highs, fueled by geopolitical uncertainties stemming from the US-China trade war and the increased weaponization of the dollar in international financial sanctions.
As an investor, I currently allocate approximately 30% of my portfolio to gold, reflecting my strong conviction in gold's resilience and attractiveness across various economic scenarios.
I prefer holding gold via ETFs, primarily GLD, as a core holding, due to their direct backing by physical gold, ensuring security and ease of access without the logistical challenges associated with physical bullion.
Additionally, I hold GDX as a smaller satellite position, providing exposure to a basket of gold miners, offering a leveraged play on gold prices. While gold itself provides a safe haven during inflation, recession, or lower interest rate environments, gold miners add potential for substantial gains during prolonged bullish periods for gold, though they come with higher volatility. This combination allows me to balance risk while positioning for robust returns across diverse economic scenarios."
By James Campion, Popular Investor at eToro
