Iran: Casualties In Bandar Abbas Explosion Up 18 Deaths, 800 Wounded


2025-04-27 02:02:46
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, April 27 (KUNA) -- Iranian authorities revealed on Sunday that deaths in the Bandar Abbas port explosion climbed up to 18 while those wounded reached 800.
Mehrdad Hassanzadeh, director general of Crisis Management of Hormozgan province, confirmed the latest numbers of casualties, adding that firefighters were continuing on their efforts to put out the fire.
Initial estimates said that the incident, which occurred yesterday, was due to the explosion of several containers in Bandar Abbas port. (end)
