Breaking New Ground: Rally Jameel 2025 Kicks Off in Jordan
(MENAFN- Instinctif) Petra, Jordan – 23 April 2025 –Rally Jameel, the first women-only navigational rally in the Middle East, officially kicked off in the iconic city of Petra, Jordan, marking the official start of its highly anticipated fourth edition and its first-ever cross-border expansion.
The kickoff ceremony was attended by prominent Jordanian figures, including H.E. Dr. Fares Braizat, Chief Commissioner of Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA); Eng. Yazan Mahadin, Commissioner for Petra Archeological Park and Tourism, PDTRA; Emad Ali Al Helalat, Tourism Director, PDTRA; Mr. Muayyad Abu Rumman, CEO of Jordan Heritage Revival Company (JHRC); and Mr. Zaid Balqez, Chief Executive Officer of Jordan Motorsport.
Spanning five days and covering a 1,600-kilometer route across two countries, this year’s rally represents a historic expansion beyond Saudi Arabia. The route begins in Petra, one of the New Seven Wonders of the World, and winds through Tabuk, a city framed by striking mountain ranges and ancient trade routes; AlUla, renowned for its dramatic rock formations; Hail, long considered the heart of the Arabian Peninsula’s caravan trade; and concludes in Qassim, a region celebrated for its rich agricultural traditions—offering participants a once-in-a-lifetime adventure. The route also highlights the shared cultural heritage between Saudi Arabia and Jordan, once connected by the Nabataean trade network that spanned from Petra to AlUla.
The rally features 41 teams from 37 countries, as four originally registered teams encountered minor logistical and registration hurdles that prevented their final confirmation. More than just a motorsport event, Rally Jameel is a platform for empowerment and inclusion, spotlighting the growing role of women in the world of rallying and adventure sports. As a Saudi-born initiative, it has evolved into a globally recognized event, reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s role in shaping the future of motorsport and positioning the region as a hub for culturally rich adventure tourism.
Munir Khoja, Managing Director of Jameel Motorsport and Marketing Communications at Abdul Latif Jameel Motors said: "The launch of Rally Jameel 2025 in Petra marks a pivotal step in our ambition to elevate women’s motorsport and expand Saudi Arabia’s presence on the global sporting stage. As we expand beyond borders, we remain committed to empowering women through world-class sporting opportunities that challenge and inspire, in line with Vision 2030. This year’s edition reflects the spirit of exploration, resilience, and cross-cultural connection that has always defined Rally Jameel, and we are extremely proud to support this journey and the incredible women driving it forward."
Zaid Balqez, Chief Executive Officer of Jordan Motorsport said: “Hosting the launch of Rally Jameel here in Petra is a proud milestone for us, one that underscores the strength and potential of regional partnerships. Our collaboration with Jameel Motorsport reflects a shared vision to elevate the profile of motorsport across the region, not only as a competitive discipline, but as a platform for empowerment, cultural exchange, and adventure tourism. Together, we aim to create a more inclusive and globally connected motorsport ecosystem that positions the Middle East as a leading destination for world-class sporting experiences.”
Now in its fourth year, Rally Jameel continues to set new benchmarks in global motorsport. With growing international participation and expanded geographic reach, the rally is carving out a lasting legacy. It showcases not only elite navigational talent, but also the region’s evolving landscape of opportunity, ambition, and leadership for women.
Rally Jameel remains dedicated to providing a world-class platform that blends competitive spirit with cultural appreciation, community, and empowerment. As engines rev and teams set off on this transnational journey, the 2025 edition promises to be the most ambitious and inspiring yet.
