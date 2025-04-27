403
AviLease closes $1.5bn revolving credit facility
(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 29 April 2025 – AviLease, the global aircraft lessor headquartered in Saudi Arabia, today announced that it closed an unsecured revolving credit facility (RCF) of $1.5bn.
The conventional, three‑year facility was significantly oversubscribed, attracting commitments from 20 leading banks across the globe, including 8 new banking partners from Europe, Asia and North America.
Edward O'Byrne, CEO of AviLease, commented: "We are pleased to close this facility, noting the strong international demand. Together with our existing revolver of $750mn, it brings our immediately‑available committed facilities to $2.25 billion, spanning 25 local and global lenders. This enhanced liquidity positions us to continue our expansion, investing in latest‑technology, fuel‑efficient aircraft while maintaining the conservative financial policy that underpins our strategy”.
