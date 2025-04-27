403
Scandalous Foods Report: 33% Rise in Traditional Chilled Desserts, Mango Variants Add Extra 8% Boost
(MENAFN- Value360india) As temperatures soar, Indian consumers are rediscovering the joy of timeless cold desserts. According to Scandalous ’oods’ latest insight-led report, there has been a 33% surge in demand for traditional chilled sweets like Ras Malai and Shahi Tukda this summer, marking a clear shift in consumer preference toward comforting, nostalgia-driven indulgences.
The data also reveals that mango-based dessert innovations are making a seasonal splash, contributing an additional 8% boost to the dessert segment. This signals not just a love for heritage flavors, but also an appetite for inventive twists on classic favorites.
“Consumers are craving more than just sweetne—s—’hey’re looking for emotional connection and relief from the”heat,” said Sanket S., Founder of Scandalous Foods. “Ras Malai and Shahi Tukda tap into a shared nostalgia while offering a refreshing dessert experience. The popularity of mango-infused treats also shows how seasonality can inspire innovation without straying too far from cultu”al roots.”
The report highlights how the combination of comfort, temperature, and tradition is reshaping the dessert landscape in India. Brands that can bridge heritage wit— innovation—through cold, indul—ent offerings—are likely to find strong resonance with consumers this season.
With the mercury rising, this trend presents a timely opportunity for dessert brands, QSRs, and packaged food innovators to expand their summer portfolios by bringing traditional cool desserts to the forefront, with seasonal variations like mango adding a modern, flavorful edge.
About Scandalous Foods
Scandalous Foods founded in August 2022 and led by Sanket S, and Pravesh Amin is a pioneering venture aiming to revolutionize the sweets industry for the restaurant sector. Functioning as a comprehensive solution for the procurement of Indian sweets, the company envisions making sweets as commonplace as ice cream in the dining or ordering in experience. With a commitment to quality and innovation, Scandalous Foods offers preservative-free sweets with a remarkable 6-month shelf life, available in convenient single-serve sizes. Currently a B2B company with aspirations for B2B2C and B2C expansion, Scandalous Foods operates with a focus on cloud kitchens and plans to expand to various food service segments. In the near future, the brand is set to introduce mithai bars and sachets, catering to spontaneous indulgence without the guilt.
