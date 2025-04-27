403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tickmill Integrates Sumsub to Enhance User Experience and Ensure Seamless Digital Verification
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) 25th April 2025
Tickmill Ltd is streamlining its onboarding processes with Sumsub’s advanced verification technology, empowering new traders with smooth access to global financial markets.
Today Sumsub is proud to announce its latest collaboration with Tickmill, a globally recognized broker in Forex and CFD trading. This integration will significantly reduce activation times and deliver a faster, smoother experience for new traders in specific countries, allowing them to start their journey almost instantly.
Tickmill Ltd, a multi-asset and award-winning broker, is on a mission to provide traders with the best trading conditions in the market. Tickmill offers access to a wide range of CFD asset classes, including Forex, indices, commodities, stocks and ETFs, cryptocurrencies and more. By choosing Sumsub as its verification provider, Tickmill continues to innovate for the benefit of its clients, empowering them with advanced technology, a smooth user experience, and AI-powered tools.
Within this collaboration, Sumsub is supporting Tickmill with an enhanced set of digital verification solutions including facial biometric checks (Liveness), Proof of Address Verification, AML Screening, Identity Document Verification and more. This initiative reflects Tickmill’s continued focus on user experience and a client-centric approach, offering traders a more streamlined and efficient way to join the broker. A smooth, hassle-free journey awaits traders at Tickmill – from registration to trade execution.
“The Sumsub integration was a natural step in our effort to simplify and speed up our onboarding process,” said Mariam Dawas, Tickmill’s Group Head of Back Office. “As the first touchpoint with our clients, it’s important that activation is fast, seamless and effortless so that they can start trading without delays. It’s all about a better experience from the very first step.”
Hardik Tank, Tickmill’s Product Owner – Onboarding, added: “This integration sets the foundation for a unified and automated onboarding flow—bringing together identity verification, compliance checks, and user experience under one roof.”
“We are thrilled to support Tickmill’s commitment to providing a secure and seamless trading journey. Our advanced verification tools help brokers like Tickmill stay ahead of evolving regulatory demands while maximizing conversion rates and safeguarding traders from digital hazards,” commented Andrew Sever, co-founder and CEO of Sumsub. “What makes this partnership even more meaningful is our shared vision of building a secure digital future where people from all over the world can access financial services online with trust and confidence.”
This newly-established collaboration marks a milestone in the journey toward a more secure, transparent, and user-centric environment. Sumsub and Tickmill remain dedicated to innovation and operational excellence, paving the way for smarter, safer and more inclusive financial ecosystems.
Tickmill Ltd is streamlining its onboarding processes with Sumsub’s advanced verification technology, empowering new traders with smooth access to global financial markets.
Today Sumsub is proud to announce its latest collaboration with Tickmill, a globally recognized broker in Forex and CFD trading. This integration will significantly reduce activation times and deliver a faster, smoother experience for new traders in specific countries, allowing them to start their journey almost instantly.
Tickmill Ltd, a multi-asset and award-winning broker, is on a mission to provide traders with the best trading conditions in the market. Tickmill offers access to a wide range of CFD asset classes, including Forex, indices, commodities, stocks and ETFs, cryptocurrencies and more. By choosing Sumsub as its verification provider, Tickmill continues to innovate for the benefit of its clients, empowering them with advanced technology, a smooth user experience, and AI-powered tools.
Within this collaboration, Sumsub is supporting Tickmill with an enhanced set of digital verification solutions including facial biometric checks (Liveness), Proof of Address Verification, AML Screening, Identity Document Verification and more. This initiative reflects Tickmill’s continued focus on user experience and a client-centric approach, offering traders a more streamlined and efficient way to join the broker. A smooth, hassle-free journey awaits traders at Tickmill – from registration to trade execution.
“The Sumsub integration was a natural step in our effort to simplify and speed up our onboarding process,” said Mariam Dawas, Tickmill’s Group Head of Back Office. “As the first touchpoint with our clients, it’s important that activation is fast, seamless and effortless so that they can start trading without delays. It’s all about a better experience from the very first step.”
Hardik Tank, Tickmill’s Product Owner – Onboarding, added: “This integration sets the foundation for a unified and automated onboarding flow—bringing together identity verification, compliance checks, and user experience under one roof.”
“We are thrilled to support Tickmill’s commitment to providing a secure and seamless trading journey. Our advanced verification tools help brokers like Tickmill stay ahead of evolving regulatory demands while maximizing conversion rates and safeguarding traders from digital hazards,” commented Andrew Sever, co-founder and CEO of Sumsub. “What makes this partnership even more meaningful is our shared vision of building a secure digital future where people from all over the world can access financial services online with trust and confidence.”
This newly-established collaboration marks a milestone in the journey toward a more secure, transparent, and user-centric environment. Sumsub and Tickmill remain dedicated to innovation and operational excellence, paving the way for smarter, safer and more inclusive financial ecosystems.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment