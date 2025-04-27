Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Preliminary Investigations Attribute Shahid Rajaee Port Explosion To Hazardous Materials

Preliminary Investigations Attribute Shahid Rajaee Port Explosion To Hazardous Materials


2025-04-27 01:30:36
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Tehran: General Director of Crisis Management in Hormozgan Province in Iran Mehrdad Hassan Zadeh announced that initial investigations revealed the explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas was caused by stored containers carrying hazardous and chemical materials.

Iranian news agency (IRNA), quoted Zadeh as saying that evacuation operations and the transfer of the injured are currently underway at the site of the incident.

IRNA also reported that Iranian Customs indicated the explosion was likely caused by hazardous and chemical materials stored in the port area.

The explosion occurred in the "Sinai" container yard, which belongs to the Port and Maritime Organization, approximately two kilometers from the Customs Office building.

First Vice President of Iran Mohammad Reza Aref has ordered a comprehensive and immediate investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion and assess the extent of the damage.

Earlier, IRNA cited the National Iranian Oil Products Refining and Distribution Company, confirming that the explosion did not impact nearby oil refineries, fuel tanks, or pipelines connected to the company, and that facilities in Bandar Abbas continue to operate without disruption.

Shahid Rajaee Port is recognized as Iran's largest and most advanced container port, featuring 12 container berths and 30 cranes, and playing a key role in the country's maritime economy.

MENAFN27042025000063011010ID1109476866

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search