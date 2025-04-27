Preliminary Investigations Attribute Shahid Rajaee Port Explosion To Hazardous Materials

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Tehran: General Director of Crisis Management in Hormozgan Province in Iran Mehrdad Hassan Zadeh announced that initial investigations revealed the explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas was caused by stored containers carrying hazardous and chemical materials.

Iranian news agency (IRNA), quoted Zadeh as saying that evacuation operations and the transfer of the injured are currently underway at the site of the incident.

IRNA also reported that Iranian Customs indicated the explosion was likely caused by hazardous and chemical materials stored in the port area.

The explosion occurred in the "Sinai" container yard, which belongs to the Port and Maritime Organization, approximately two kilometers from the Customs Office building.

First Vice President of Iran Mohammad Reza Aref has ordered a comprehensive and immediate investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion and assess the extent of the damage.

Earlier, IRNA cited the National Iranian Oil Products Refining and Distribution Company, confirming that the explosion did not impact nearby oil refineries, fuel tanks, or pipelines connected to the company, and that facilities in Bandar Abbas continue to operate without disruption.

Shahid Rajaee Port is recognized as Iran's largest and most advanced container port, featuring 12 container berths and 30 cranes, and playing a key role in the country's maritime economy.