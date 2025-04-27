403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Death toll from Explosion in Iran Increases to 8
(MENAFN) The death toll from a catastrophic blast that struck the expansive Shahid Rajaee Port in southern Iran on Saturday has risen to eight, with nearly 750 individuals reported to be wounded, officials announced.
During an interview with a state-run broadcaster, Interior Minister Eskander Momeni, who is present in Bandar Abbas, the city where the port is situated, confirmed that the number of fatalities had increased from five to eight.
Momeni also reported that approximately 750 people sustained injuries in the incident.
Of these, 212 individuals were treated on an outpatient basis, while the rest were transferred to medical facilities in Hormuzgan and surrounding provinces for further care.
The Interior Minister explained that firefighters have been working relentlessly to put out the fire, which remains the main priority after the completion of rescue operations.
He added that resources from other cities, including Tehran, had been sent to Bandar Abbas, and it is anticipated that the fire would be contained within a few hours.
Leader Masoud Pezeshkian, in a statement on X, expressed his deep sorrow and sympathy for the victims, while ordering an investigation into the cause of the explosion.
He stated that the interior minister had been dispatched to the area as his special representative "to conduct a thorough investigation into the dimensions of the incident, ensure necessary coordination, and attend to the condition of the injured."
During an interview with a state-run broadcaster, Interior Minister Eskander Momeni, who is present in Bandar Abbas, the city where the port is situated, confirmed that the number of fatalities had increased from five to eight.
Momeni also reported that approximately 750 people sustained injuries in the incident.
Of these, 212 individuals were treated on an outpatient basis, while the rest were transferred to medical facilities in Hormuzgan and surrounding provinces for further care.
The Interior Minister explained that firefighters have been working relentlessly to put out the fire, which remains the main priority after the completion of rescue operations.
He added that resources from other cities, including Tehran, had been sent to Bandar Abbas, and it is anticipated that the fire would be contained within a few hours.
Leader Masoud Pezeshkian, in a statement on X, expressed his deep sorrow and sympathy for the victims, while ordering an investigation into the cause of the explosion.
He stated that the interior minister had been dispatched to the area as his special representative "to conduct a thorough investigation into the dimensions of the incident, ensure necessary coordination, and attend to the condition of the injured."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment