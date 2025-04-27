Dubai: New 3-Lane Flyover To Improve Traffic, Etihad Rail Movement

A 1.8km signal-controlled flyover with a three-lane capacity is now open to improve traffic flow on Al Yalayis Street and facilitate movement to and from Dubai Investment Park (DIP), the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Saturday.

The opening and construction of the flyover – in collaboration with Etihad Rail – ensures the smooth movement of trains on the UAE's national railway network, allowing them to travel within the median strip of Al Yalayis Street.

The flyover will "help maintain the smooth flow of traffic in the area by "completely separating the movement of trains from vehicles,” RTA added.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The opening of the flyover will further facilitate the movement of trains, particularly by linking vital routes that enhance mobility to and from Dubai.

Additionally, it also includes a right-turn slip road for vehicles coming from Dubai, providing access to DIP, as well as a right-turn slip road for those exiting towards Sheikh Zayed Road. This development aims to optimise traffic movement and enhance road safety for all users.

In the future, the flyover will be extended towards the Jumeirah Golf Estates, with plans to construct a two-lane road in each direction to further enhance connectivity within the road network and ensure smooth traffic flow to and from this vital area.

Etihad Rail has reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to collaborating with the relevant authorities in the UAE to ensure that operations align with the highest global standards. The goal is to provide efficient transport services for both goods and passengers in key areas, ensuring connectivity and the safe, effective delivery of railway services.