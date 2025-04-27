UAE Biker Dies In Fatal Crash While Test Riding New Motorcycle Community Mourns Loss

UAE's biking community is mourning the loss of one of its beloved members, Sayed Omar Rizvi, who tragically passed away in a motorcycle crash on Thursday.

"We lost not just a passionate biker, but a remarkable soul,” said Mirza Khud, founder of Pakistan Riders Group.“One of our most active members, Omar (Rizvi), was a wonderful person - full of warmth and spirit. His death leaves a void that cannot be filled.”

The 45-year-old Pakistani expatriate is survived by his wife, 18-year-old son, and 14-year-old daughter.

Rizvi had taken delivery of a brand-new motorcycle on April 23 and went for a test ride on the Khorfakkan highway, where his bike reportedly skidded on road debris, causing a fatal crash. He was rushed to Sharjah's Al Dhaid Hospital but succumbed to his injuries the following morning, April 24.

His death is the third tragic loss of a seasoned rider between April 22 and 24 over the past four years. In 2022, 37-year-old Japin Jayaprakash , a former Indian Consulate employee, died in a motorcycle crash on April 22. The following year, on April 23, 2023, 49-year-old Wissam Zebian, founder of Hawks MC Global and affectionately known as 'The Godfather' among bikers, died in a solo crash in Dubai.

“I'm not someone who believes in curses, but it's surreal - three experienced riders lost between April 22 and 24 over the years. It makes you wonder,” said a fellow biker.

Pillar of biking world

Tributes poured in for Rizvi, who was remembered as a vibrant presence on and off the road.

Vicky M., president of Biker Buddies Brotherhood and organiser of the Eid Charity motorcycle ride, remembered Rizvi as a pillar of the biking world. "Rizvi was an experienced rider. I had the honour of helping him succeed at the 1,610km in 24-hour motorcycle endurance challenge in 2019. He had a helpful nature, a natural instinct to mentor others, and a unique ability to bring riders of different nationalities together. His contributions will never be forgotten,” said Vicky.

Pakistan ambassador to the UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi also paid tribute to Rizvi. He said:“On behalf of all officers and staff members of the Embassy of Pakistan Abu Dhabi, I convey our heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Mr Omar Rizvi. His deep passion for Pakistan and inspiring dedication to promoting biking culture were truly remarkable and will be deeply missed. May Allah bless the noble soul with eternal peace and grant strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss.”

Devoted family man

Beyond the biker gatherings and charity rides, Rizvi was known as a successful businessman, running a meat business in Sharjah, and as a devoted family man living in Al Furjan.

Friends remember him as someone whose smile could light up any room and whose laughter filled every event with life.

"You could easily tell when Omar (Rizvi) was present for any ride day. His loud laughs and engaging talks could be heard from far. A great family man, a trusted friend, and above all a humble soul who valued relationships deeply,” said Subin Mohan of Roar Motorcycle Club.

"Those who knew Omar will forever remember the sparkle in his eyes and his ever-friendly nature that lifted everyone's spirit,” added another fellow biker.

"We stand by the family and the entire biker community to bid farewell to a wonderful soul," said Gurnam Singh of Singhs Motorcycle Club UAE. "Our deepest condolences with broken hearts for a brother who left behind unforgettable memories to cherish."