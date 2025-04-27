Dubai: Gold Prices Slip, Drop Nearly Dh23 In Three Days

Gold prices fell below Dh400 in Dubai on Friday, as precious metals fell globally after China announced that it may exempt some US goods from tariffs.

The 24K variant of the yellow metal was trading at Dh397.25 per gram while 22K, 21K and 18K were selling at Dh367.75, Dh352.75 and Dh302.25 per gram, respectively.

After hitting a record high of Dh420 per gram on Tuesda , gold prices have dropped nearly Dh23 per gram in the past three days.

Globally, gold was trading at $3,306.97 per ounce at noon time. It slipped below $3,300 per ounce in the early session.

China may exempt some US imports from its 125 per cent tariffs and is asking businesses to identify goods that could be eligible in the biggest sign yet that Beijing is anxious about the trade war's economic fallout.

Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer of Century Financial, said on the fundamental front, supported by expectations of monetary easing and a pullback in the US Dollar, gold has held its ground.

“Though the risk-on tone still exists amid the easing US-China tariff tone and US President Donald Trump's note on Fed chief Jerome Powell , the easing of monetary policy seems to outweigh. Additionally, it must be noted that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent dismissed reports of unilateral tariff reductions, underscoring continued uncertainty around the US-China trade dialogue,” said Valecha.