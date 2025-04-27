Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Srinagar Youth Denied Bail In Cyber Fraud Case

2025-04-27 01:10:51
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a recent judicial pronouncement, a local court in Srinagar has repudiated the bail petition of a youth implicated in defrauding a minor by deploying a mule bank account as an instrument of cyber deception.

The Sub-Registrar (Judicial Magistrate) Srinagar, Adnan Manzoor Naqashbandi, rendered the decision to withhold bail to Wahid Ahmad Rather of Solina, Srinagar, citing substantial apprehensions regarding the potential for evidence tampering and the likelihood of influencing material witnesses.

The apprehension of the accused was effectuated by the Cyber Police Station, Srinagar Zone, subsequent to the lodgment of a grievance via the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. The complaint pertained to an elaborate online investment stratagem wherein a minor was beguiled into parting with a sum of Rs 1,74,028 under the illusory promise of substantial pecuniary returns through virtual investment ventures.

While adjudicating the matter, the court underscored the grave and heinous nature of the allegations, remarking that such transgressions have a deleterious impact on the very fabric of societal trust. It was observed that the complainant, driven by the allure of exorbitant returns, had invested hard-earned resources, only to be ensnared by a web of deceit spun by the accused.

An official First Information Report (FIR) has been instituted against the defendant, invoking penal provisions pertaining to impersonation through computer systems, criminal conspiracy, and fraudulent inducement for the unlawful delivery of property, among others.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Safura Amin vehemently contested the bail plea, apprising the court that the offences imputed to the accused were of a non-bailable character. She further divulged that within a span of one month, the accused's bank account had witnessed suspicious credit transactions aggregating to a staggering Rs 1.96 crore. Moreover, eight additional cybercrime complaints originating from disparate regions of the country have been traced back to the same financial conduit.

The prosecutor additionally submitted that the accused orchestrated multiple mule accounts-bank accounts designated to clandestinely receive and disseminate proceeds of fraudulent enterprises. Such accounts, it was elucidated, serve as crucial nodes in the machinery of online scams, phishing expeditions, identity theft, and illicit gambling operations.

Alarmed by the proliferating incidence of mule account exploitation within Kashmir, the authorities have sounded a note of caution, highlighting the mounting infiltration of organised cybercrime syndicates which are increasingly leveraging such mechanisms to launder illicit gains and evade the regulatory vigilance of enforcement agencies.

