Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NIA Takes Over Pahalgam Terror Attack Probe

2025-04-27 01:10:50
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe into the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, officials said on Sunday.

The teams, overseen by an Inspector General of Police, a Deputy Inspector General of Police and a Superintendent of Police from the anti-terror agency, are examining the eyewitnesses to the attack that took place on Tuesday at Baisaran valley in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

The eyewitnesses are being questioned in minute detail to piece together the sequence of events that led to one of the worst terror attacks in Kashmir, they said.

The entry and exit points are being closely scrutinised by the investigating NIA teams for clues to the modus operandi of the terrorists, the officials said.

The teams, aided by forensic and other experts, are checking the entire area thoroughly for evidence to expose the terror conspiracy that led to the horrendous attack that has shocked the nation, they said.

Read Also Pahalgam Aftermath: Homes Razed, 100's Held in Crackdown 'Bunkers Reopened, Crops Hastened': LoC Tense, Civilians On Alert

NIA teams, which have been camping at the terror attack site since Wednesday, have intensified the search for evidence, they said.

The anti-terror agency has taken over the Pahalgam terror attack case following orders from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Terrorists on Tuesday opened fire in Baisaran, a popular tourist spot in the upper reaches of Pahalgam in Anantnag district, killing 26 people, mostly holidayers from other states.

