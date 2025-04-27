ACB Books Police Personnel In Disproportionate Assets Case

The case against Selection Grade constable Dushant Sharma was registered under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the ACB Jammu police station, the official said.

He said the case was lodged on the basis of the outcome of a secret verification conducted into allegations that the accused public servant had acquired huge assets, both moveable and immovable, disproportionate to his known sources of income, in his own name as well as in the names of his family members.

The verification revealed that Sharma had accumulated huge assets, including a palatial house, a shopping store with a residential building, restaurants, several plots of land, luxury cars and costly electronic items, the official said.

During the course of the investigation, he said searches were conducted at the residential and commercial premises of the accused at Gadigarh and Miran Sahib in the presence of independent witnesses and magistrates.

Further investigation of the case is on, the official said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now