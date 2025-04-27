Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
ACB Books Police Personnel In Disproportionate Assets Case

ACB Books Police Personnel In Disproportionate Assets Case


2025-04-27 01:10:50
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Jammu and Kashmir lodged a disproportionate assets case against a police personnel on Saturday and conducted searches at his residential and commercial premises here, an official said.

The case against Selection Grade constable Dushant Sharma was registered under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the ACB Jammu police station, the official said.
He said the case was lodged on the basis of the outcome of a secret verification conducted into allegations that the accused public servant had acquired huge assets, both moveable and immovable, disproportionate to his known sources of income, in his own name as well as in the names of his family members.

The verification revealed that Sharma had accumulated huge assets, including a palatial house, a shopping store with a residential building, restaurants, several plots of land, luxury cars and costly electronic items, the official said.

During the course of the investigation, he said searches were conducted at the residential and commercial premises of the accused at Gadigarh and Miran Sahib in the presence of independent witnesses and magistrates.

Further investigation of the case is on, the official said.

Read Also Hokersar Fraud, Boulevard Construction: ACB Books 3 Video: Ruhullah Slams 'Baseless' Land Scam Charges, Dares Probe

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN27042025000215011059ID1109476826

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search