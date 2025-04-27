Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Social Activist Shot Dead In North Kashmir's Kupwara

2025-04-27 01:10:50
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A 45-year-old social activist was shot dead by suspected terrorists in North Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Sunday.

The terrorists fired at Ghulam Rasool Magray inside his residence at Kandi Khas late on Saturday, they said.

Magray was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

It was not immediately clear why the ultras targeted the social activist.

