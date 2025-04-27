403
Today In Kuwait's History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 27 (KUNA) --
1951 -- The Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri Al-Saeed visited Kuwait
1960 -- Al-Ahmadi Hospital affiliated with Kuwait Oil Company has been inaugurated.
1990 -- The renowned Al-Nibt poet Saad Al-Badhal died at 80.
2003 -- The Ministry of Education adopted teaching civil upbringing at all scholastic levels to enhance patriotism.
2004 -- The Ministry of Commerce inaugurated Courtyard Marriot Hotel, the first to be built in the Middle East.
2010 -- The German President Horst Kohler adorned the Kuwaiti Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah with the German presidential precedence order in appreciation of his eminent role in expanding cooperation and bilateral relations.
2010 -- Kuwait was crowned champion of the international track and field Paralympic tournament.
2015 -- Kuwait won Vice Presidency of the Asian Badminton federation for the 2015-19 tenure during the federation's election in China.
2021 -- The poet and composer Abdulrazzak Al-Adsani died age at 85.
2021 -- Kuwait chaired international experts meeting on AI ethics at UNESCO.
2022 -- The Cabinet declared facemasks should be put on voluntarily at all open and closed places exempting those of epidemic symptoms who are obliged to wear. (end)
