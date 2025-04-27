403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwaiti Amb. To New Zealand Partakes In Anzac Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ambassador to New Zealand Sheikh Sabah Nasser Al-Sabah, in the presence of New Zealand's Finance Minister Nicola Willis and members of the diplomatic corps, had taken part in the Anzac Day.
The event, held in capital Wellington on April 25, honors New Zealanders who served and died for their country. It also remembers Australian, New Zealanders who fought in the Gallipoli campaign in World War I.
The Kuwaiti participations is seen as a gesture of gratitude for the 75 New Zealand's troops and medical staff who took part in the 1991 campaign to free Kuwait from the Iraqi invasion of 1990.
A statement by the embassy expressed Kuwait's appreciation to the families, troops, and participants who celebrated Anzac day, affirming that the Kuwaiti participation came as part of efforts to bolster cooperation between the two countries. (end)
gta
The event, held in capital Wellington on April 25, honors New Zealanders who served and died for their country. It also remembers Australian, New Zealanders who fought in the Gallipoli campaign in World War I.
The Kuwaiti participations is seen as a gesture of gratitude for the 75 New Zealand's troops and medical staff who took part in the 1991 campaign to free Kuwait from the Iraqi invasion of 1990.
A statement by the embassy expressed Kuwait's appreciation to the families, troops, and participants who celebrated Anzac day, affirming that the Kuwaiti participation came as part of efforts to bolster cooperation between the two countries. (end)
gta
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment