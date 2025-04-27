Pakistan Warns Of Full-Force Response Over Indus Water Diversion

MENAFN - Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (NNN-APP) – Pakistan, yesterday, warned of a full-force response, to any attempt by India to divert or block its share of water, under the Indus Waters Treaty.

Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, addressing a passing-out parade at the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul, in the country's north-west Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, described water as a“vital national interest” and said, any interference would meet firm resistance.

“No one should harbour any illusions about Pakistan's resolve,” he said.“Any disruption to our water flow will trigger a response proportional to the threat.”

The warning comes, amid Islamabad's concerns over what it describes as Indian efforts, to alter the flow of the Indus basin rivers. Signed in 1960, with World Bank mediation, the Indus Waters Treaty allocates control over six rivers between the two neighbours. Pakistan accuses India of undermining the accord by constructing upstream projects in disputed regions.

Recalling the 2019 Pulwama crisis, Sharif said, Pakistan had demonstrated its military capability through a“measured yet resolute” response, and remains fully prepared to defend its sovereignty.

Despite the strong stance, Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to international norms and peaceful cooperation.“We are a responsible state that believes in dialogue, but we will not compromise on our core interests,” he said.

The prime minister also referred to a recent incident in Pahalgam of Indian-controlled Kashmir, describing it as part of a pattern of“baseless allegations” against Pakistan. He reiterated Islamabad's readiness to participate in any neutral and transparent investigation.

Highlighting Pakistan's role in global counterterrorism efforts, Sharif noted that, the country had suffered over 90,000 casualties and economic losses exceeding 600 billion U.S. dollars.

“We have condemned terrorism in all its forms and will not allow misrepresentation of our stance,” he said.

At least 25 people were killed and several others wounded on Tuesday, after unknown gunmen fired at them in the Indian-controlled Kashmir, Indian media reported.

India has accused Pakistan of involvement in the attack.

On Wednesday, the Indian government announced several measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, border closure, and the expulsion of Pakistani personnel.– NNN-APP