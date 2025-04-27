Tense Ukraine Diplomacy Resurfaces During Leaders' Encounter In Rome

MENAFN - AzerNews) Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky briefly met in Rome during the funeral of the Pope, discussing the ongoing war in Ukraine. A photograph captured the two leaders seated across from one another inside St. Peter's Basilica, after each had paid respects to the late pontiff.

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron were also reportedly nearby during the encounter.

The U.S. has been encouraging Ukraine to consider a peace agreement that would require Kyiv to acknowledge Russia's control over significant occupied territories. However, President Zelensky firmly opposes any concession of sovereignty, particularly regarding Crimea and other areas seized since 2014. He has reiterated calls for an unconditional end to Russian aggression.

According to the White House and Ukrainian officials, Trump and Zelensky's discussion lasted about 15 minutes and was described as “very productive” by White House Communications Director Steven Cheung. Further updates on the meeting are expected later Saturday, with additional talks possible while both leaders remain in Rome.

This meeting marks their first direct interaction since their tense exchange during Zelensky's visit to Washington earlier this year.

During the funeral ceremony, Trump and Macron were seen exchanging a handshake as part of the "sign of peace" tradition observed during the Catholic mass.

Sir Keir Starmer's presence at the funeral also provides an opportunity for discussions with global leaders on topics including sustained support for Ukraine and U.S. trade tariffs.