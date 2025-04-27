At Least Eight Killed, 750 Wounded In Blast At Southern Iranian Port

MENAFN - Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Apr 27 (NNN-IRNA) – At least EIGHT people were killed and 750 others injured, in a huge explosion that occurred yesterday, at a port in Iran's southern province of Hormozgan.

Six people went missing in the incident, that occurred at the Port of Shahid Rajaee.

According to China's Consulate General in Bandar Abbas, three Chinese citizens sustained minor injuries in the explosion. They are now in good condition after receiving medical treatment.

Ahmad Pouyafar, governor of the provincial capital, Bandar Abbas, announced that, all educational centres across the city would be closed today, due to the explosion and consequent air pollution.

Hossein Zafari, spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Organisation, told the semi-official Fars news agency that, chemical materials in a container at the port caused the blast.

Meanwhile, the Iranian government's spokeswoman, Fatemeh Mohajerani, warned against any“hasty speculations” about the cause of the incident, before relevant authorities complete the investigations.

She added that, what had been confirmed so far was that, there were containers, probably with chemical materials, at a corner of the port.

Rapid reaction and rescue teams have been dispatched to the scene, and all port activities have been suspended, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, adding that, the number of injured is likely to increase.

In a post on X, Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, extended sympathy to the victims of the explosion, announcing that he had issued a directive for the investigation of the blast, as well as, the cause of the incident.

He added that, Iran's Interior Minister, Eskandar Momeni, had been dispatched to the province to ensure the necessary coordination and address the condition of the injured.

Later in the day, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry extended its condolences to the government and people of Iran, while expressing its deep sympathy to the families of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, directed Iraqi Interior Minister, Abdul Amir al-Shammari to coordinate with his Iranian counterpart, to assess the incident and extend immediate assistance, according to a brief statement by al-Sudani's media office.– NNN-IRNA