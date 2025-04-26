Karnataka News: Viewers' Gallery Collapses During Kabaddi Match In Mandya, Several Injured

MENAFN - Live Mint) Several people were injured after a viewers' gallery collapsed during a Kabaddi match at Mallanayakana Katte village in Karnataka's Mandya district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred when a large number of spectators had gathered to watch the match.

"Several people were injured after a viewers' gallery collapsed in a Kabaddi match organised at Mallanayakana Katte, Mandya. Injured are admitted to hospitals," Mandya Police were quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Further updates are awaited.