Terrorists Fire At Social Activist In J&K's Kupwara Days After Pahalgam Attack

MENAFN - Live Mint) A 45-year-old social activist was injured after being shot at by suspected terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Sunday, PTI reported.

“The terrorists fired at Ghulam Rasool Magray inside his residence at Kandi Khas late on Saturday,” the officials said.

Magray was rushed to a hospital, they said and added it was not immediately clear why the ultras targeted the social activist.

Encounters in Jammu and Kashmir

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, authorities in Kashmir have launched a sweeping crackdown on terrorists and their sympathisers, demolishing homes, raiding hideouts, and detaining hundreds of overground workers for questioning, officials said Saturday.

Within the last 48 hours, six houses belonging to terrorists or their associates have been razed, with officials warning that similar action will follow against others linked to militant activities, as reported by PTI.

According to officials, the demolished homes belonged to known militants and their associates, including Ahsan ul Haq from Pulwama, who trained in Pakistan in 2018 and recently infiltrated into the Valley; Shahid Ahmad Kuttay, a senior Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander from Shopian involved in years of anti-national activities; and Zakir Ahmad Ganie from Kulgam, under surveillance since 2023 for alleged terror links.

A fourth house, in Kupwara's Kalaroos area, was blown up by security forces and belonged to Farooq Ahmad Tedwa and Miskeen Ahmad Tedwa, both currently operating from Pakistan, officials added.

Pakistan's military has been placed on high alert after India vowed to pursue and eliminate those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack.

(This is a developing story)

(With inputs from PTI)