Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Mumbai News: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Enforcement Directorate Office


2025-04-26 10:13:58
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A major fire broke out at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area early on Sunday, said civic officials. No injuries were reported.

The fire department said it received a call about the blaze at the multistorey Kaiser-I-Hind building, which houses the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office, near the Grand Hotel on Currimbhoy Road around 2:31 am.

Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and began firefighting operations.

Around 3:30 am, the fire was upgraded to Level-II, which is generally considered a major fire, the fire brigade control room confirmed.

A civic official said the fire was confined to the fourth floor of the five-storey building.

The official said eight fire engines, six jumbo tankers, one aerial water tower tender, one breathing apparatus van, one rescue van, one quick response vehicle, and an ambulance from the 108 service had been deployed to the spot.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official added.

(This is a developing story...)

