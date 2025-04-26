IMD Warns Blistering Heatwave In Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Cloudy Skies In Delhi-NCR

MENAFN - Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of blistering heatwaves in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, among other states, until April 30. However, it said the skies would remain cloudy in Delhi-NCR.

The weather agency has also forecasted thunderstorms over several states, including Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha.

A day after the capital city witnessed heatwave conditions, with temperature touching 43°C in isolated areas, Delhi is in for a cloudy respite on Sunday, as the weather agency forecasts a minor drop in mercury.

The Met Department said Delhi will have“partly cloudy sky”, with occasional sustained surface winds of speed 10-20 km per hour, gusting up to 30 km per hour on Sunday. The maximum temperature is said to remain in the range of 40 to 42°C, which is above normal by up to 1 - 3°C.

The agency also forecasted predominant surface wind for Delhi in the morning, the speed of which is likely to increase gradually during the afternoon.

On Monday, the capital city will see mainly clear skies with occasional surface winds. The maximum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be 40 to 42°C.

The Met Department said heatwave conditions are very likely in Punjab and Haryana until May 1, while parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will witness the blistering heatwave until May 2.

Jammu is also bracing for hotter days on Sunday and Monday, April 27-28.

The IMD also forecasted“hot and humid” weather for Bihar, Jharkhand, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat till May 1.



The IMD said light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, is likely for Northeast India over the next six days. It also predicted a thundersquall with wind speeds reaching 50-60 km per hour over Assam and Meghalaya on Sunday.

Parts of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh will likely witness scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds until April 30.

The weather agency also forecasted thundersqualls till April 30 over West Bengal, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar , Odisha, and Jharkhand.

Light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds, is also likely over Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal during the next six days. Isolated heavy rainfall has been forecasted over Kerala and Mahe on April 29 and 30.

