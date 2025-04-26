Trump Said At Least 53 Times He Would End Ukraine War Within 24 Hours CNN

MENAFN - UkrinForm) U.S. journalists have calculated that U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly promised at least 53 times to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours.

CNN journalists published a fact check following Trump's media interview, in which he emphasized that his remarks about ending the war on "day one" were meant figuratively, according to Ukrinform.

"On the campaign trail in 2023 and 2024, Trump said on dozens of occasions, in an entirely serious tone, manner and context, that he would end the war in Ukraine either within 24 hours of his return to the White House or even sooner than that. He said over and over again, including at both presidential debates of 2024, that he would have the war 'settled' when he was president-elect, before his inauguration," the article states.

A Friday search of the Roll Call Factba database that catalogues Trump's public remarks turned up at least 53 examples of Trump making such comments.

"The promise of a rapid end to the war was a sober staple of Trump's pre-written rally remarks. He framed the promise as a key component of his second-term agenda, and he justified it with claims about his 'credibility' as a leader, his history as a 'peacemaker,' and his knowledge of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky," CNN journalists said.

Trump sometimes emphasized that he was speaking literally, scoffing at critics who said he could not end the war that fast.

According to CNN, Trump made at least 53 such statements regarding ending the Russia-Ukraine war - 21 times during campaign rallies and other events in 2023, and 32 times in 2024.

