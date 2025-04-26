Rony Jabour, A Leading Voice In Workplace Safety, To Speak At NSC Congress & Expo 2025 In Denver

Rony Jabour

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In September 2025, the stage of the National Safety Council (NSC) Congress & Expo - the largest and most prestigious workplace safety event in the United States - will feature Rony Jabour, one of the most respected figures in occupational safety education today.With a journey that spans continents - from a small town in Brazil to America's leading safety forums - Jabour has been transforming how safety is taught and practiced across industries nationwide.His upcoming presentation, titled "Building Bridges: Enhancing Workplace Safety for Workers in the U.S.", will focus on the critical need to foster safer environments for all workers, emphasizing inclusion, education, and leadership.The 2025 NSC Congress & Expo, to be held in Denver, Colorado, from September 12 to 18, is expected to attract tens of thousands of safety professionals, executives, and policymakers from across the globe. Registration opens on May 13.Drawing from over 15 years of hands-on experience training more than 50,000 workers, Jabour delivers a deeply human perspective shaped by personal tragedy - the loss of his father to a workplace accident."Safety isn't just a checklist or a policy - it's a mindset that must be embraced by everyone, from the boardroom to the job site," Jabour states.He continues, "Our goal is simple: every worker deserves to go home safe, every single day."A graduate of Texas University with dual master's degrees in Risk Management and Safety & Health, and a distinguished alumnus of Harvard University's programs in Risk Analysis and Leadership & Management, Jabour brings a rare blend of academic rigor and practical expertise to the industry.Recognized as a“40 Under 40 Rising Star” by the National Safety Council and a "Top 100 Leader in Education", Jabour's impact extends well beyond training sessions - he is shaping the future of workplace culture.Founder of United Safety Net, one of the largest occupational safety training organizations in the United States, Jabour is also the creator and organizer of Build Safe Connection, the largest event in the U.S. dedicated exclusively to construction and safety for immigrant workers - further reinforcing his commitment to building safer, more inclusive workplaces.For Jabour, safety transcends equipment and protocols."Safety is not about PPE; it's about going back home safely every day," he emphasizes.With his message reaching new audiences at the NSC Congress & Expo 2025, Jabour is helping to redefine what it means to lead - and protect - in the modern workplace.

