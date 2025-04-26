Bestzyme's Melliatm Brazzein Receives FDA No Questions Letter, Bringing Creative Sugar Reduction Solution To Global Market

PISCATAWAY, N.J., April 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestzyme is pleased to announce a flagship product MelliaTM Brazzein, has officially received the "No Questions" letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding its GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) status. The GRAS designation recognizes it as general-purpose sweetener for a wide range of applications in the food and beverage industry.

This milestone follows the successful Self-GRAS certification completed in early July 2024. It marks the official FDA approval of MelliaTM Brazzein, affirming the product's safety and regulatory compliance. With this GRAS approval, Bestzyme has received international recognition for its innovative breakthrough in the natural sweetener industry.

Brazzein is a naturally occurring sweet protein found in the fruit of the West African plant Oubli (Pentadiplandra brazzeana Baillon). Now, Bestzyme has enabled its sustainable and industrial-scale production through precision fermentation.

MelliaTM Brazzein features pure sweet taste, high sweetness and flavor modifying function. As a next-generation, high-quality sweetener, it is ideal for sugar-reduction solutions across a wide range of applications, including beverages, dairy products, confectionery, chocolate, health supplement, and catering.

MelliaTM Brazzein has the molecular structure of a protein and can be rapidly digested into amino acids in the human body, without raising blood glucose or disrupting the gut microbiome. With growing emphasis on health-conscious lifestyles, the market is increasingly demanding sugar-reduction solutions. MelliaTM Brazzein meets this need by offering a zero-calorie sweetener that does not impact blood sugar levels, empowering consumers to make healthier dietary choices.

As global demand for sugar reduction continues to grow, the market for sugar-reducing ingredients is expanding rapidly, catalyzed by technological innovation in food industry. Regulatory approval empowers Bestzyme's MelliaTM Brazzein to confidently enter the global sweet market.

Looking ahead, Bestzyme regards MelliaTM Brazzein as a milestone in its new functional protein product pipeline. The company is committed to advancing the frontiers of biology, developing a robust portfolio of high-value products, and empowering global consumers with healthier, sustainable choices. By leveraging bio-based innovations, it aims to drive green manufacturing practices and contribute to building a more sustainable future.

About Bestzyme

Bestzyme, a subsidiary of GenScript, specializes in biology manufacturing, focusing on the research, development, and industrialization of enzymes, functional proteins, and biopharmaceutical raw materials. By leveraging its proprietary synthetic biology technology platform, Bestzyme has established a comprehensive system covering molecular design, strain engineering, and process scaling. The company has successfully developed dozens of high-performance products, which are widely applied in areas such as food and nutrition, animal nutrition and health, household care, pharmaceuticals, and green manufacturing. Driven by technological innovation, Bestzyme is committed to creating efficient, healthy, and environmentally friendly product solutions that support the sustainable development of the industry.

