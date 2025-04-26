OVER 25,000 REGISTERED PARTICIPANTS CELEBRATE THE 25Th EDITION OF THE ST. JUDE ROCK 'N' ROLL RUNNING SERIES NASHVILLE

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Nashville celebrated the 25th running of the event as over 25,000 registered participants had a memorable running tour of Music City. With a distance for everyone, Saturday's races included a 5K, 10K, half marathon and marathon. The event continues Sunday with a 1-mile, KiDSROCK and Doggie Dash events.Saturday's St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Nashville marathon also saw elite runners take to the course. David Gregory (Virginia Beach, VA) with a time of 2:32:06 and Kate Mcandrew (Savannah, GA) finishing in 3:06:38, were victorious in the men's and women's races, respectively.“This was my first time here. It was either my fifth or sixth marathon. My first was a 2:35:00 on a lot easier course than this in Wilmington, N.C. in 2022. I did a lot more 5k and 10k stuff in college (George Mason). It was fun to win a bigger race like this for sure” said David Gregory.To celebrate the win, he and his wife, Sunny, who are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary, are going to a Sounds game and eating junk food:Kate Mcandrew stated "I feel good, but the last six miles were pretty tough. This was my first time stepping up to long distance."It was Kate's first time taking on the marathon. She had completed a half marathon distance but never raced in a half marathon. She specialized in the 800-meter run at Richmond and Notre Dame.Joseph Skoog (Mc Kenzie, TN) and Morgan Johnson (Nashville, TN) finishing in of 1:07:49 and 1:19:33 were the male and female overall winners of the St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Nashville Half Marathon."What began 25 years ago as a celebration of running and music has grown into something truly powerful: a movement that unites people with purpose,” said Chris Boysen, senior vice president of Experiential for ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.“Every mile run in Nashville this weekend was a tribute to that spirit and the hope we're building together for the more than 400,000 children worldwide who will develop cancer each year. We're incredibly grateful to the St. Jude Heroes, participants, fans, and volunteers whose passion and generosity make this event-and our mission-stronger every year.”For 13 events including St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Nashville, St. Jude Children's Research Hospitalis the official benefiting charity partner of the St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Running Series. Thanks to the over 1,500 St. Jude Heros and the generous support of the Nashville community, people across the region and country are aware that St. Jude Children's Research Hospital continues to lead the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. To learn more and to become a St. Jude Hero, visit .Lastly, ten Legacy runners have competed every race since the inaugural race. After completing today's race, Mary Barnes states“Perfect weather to celebrate 25 years.”The Rock 'n' Roll Running Series is a best-in-class road running series Bringing Fun to the Runthrough music, entertainment, and community immersion all combining in Nashville to provide an unforgettable experience. The Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Nashville brings participants through the city's most iconic neighborhoods with rich history around every corner, passing many iconic landmarks including Broadway's honky-tonks, Dolly Parton's recording studio, Country Music Hall of Fame, and many more all before ending the event at the finish line at Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans.Cooper Ramsey started both races with her talented rendition of the National Anthem. Several local bands, including the August Christopher, Nightingale, Belmont Church Band, Second Sunset, Velvet Dogs, and many more performed live on band stages along the route all before The Eaglemaniacs and Landon Parker took the stage at the Finish Line Stage outside Nissan Stadium as the First Horizon Encore EntertainmentThe St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Nashville weekend continues Sunday with the KiDSROCK, 1-mile, and Doggie Dash event all taking place at Nissan Stadium.Presale registration for all distances of the 2026 edition of the Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Nashville, set for April 26, will be open online until May 4 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. Lock in presale pricing by visiting .Special presale pricing will be at the lowest price of the year, at $105 for the marathon, $95 for the Half Marathon, $85 for the 10K, $60 for the 5K, $22.85 for the 1-mile and KiDSROCK events. To register for 2026 or learn more about St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Nashville., please visit .Next Rock 'n' Roll Running Series Events Coming Up:The Rock 'n' Roll Running Series continues as the series makes its way to the Birthplace of the Rock 'n' Roll Running Series, San Diego, California. As the original event of the Rock 'n' Roll Running Series, Rock 'n' Roll Running Series San Diego will take May 31-June 1, 2025, and has long been a favorite stop on the best-in-class running series tour, welcoming visitors from all over to experience the ultimate tour on foot of America's Finest City. Participants will explore everything San Diego has to offer with a picturesque course, jam-packed with spectator support. The half marathon and marathon courses lead runners on a scenic tour through some of San Diego's most iconic neighborhoods, including Balboa Park, Hillcrest, North Park, Normal Heights and more, before finishing in Downtown San Diego. Registration for the Rock 'n' Roll Running Series San Diego is open by visiting, .To see the full schedule of Rock 'n' Roll Running Series events, visit .For more information on the Rock 'n' Roll Running Series, please visit . Media inquiries may be directed to ....** Terms and Conditions: Photography and Video is provided courtesy of the Rock 'n' Roll Running Series for news and editorial coverage and is not to be archived. Any commercial use or other use of the photos is strictly prohibited unless a separate written license is obtained from and signed by an authorized representative of the Rock 'n' Roll Running Series. Additional terms and conditions can be found here. Usage of materials constitutes acceptance of terms. **About St. Jude Children's Research HospitalSt. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on X, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.About Rock 'n' Roll Running SeriesEstablished in 1998, the Rock 'n' RollRunning Series' simple idea of making running fun has transformed both the U.S. and global running landscape by infusing the course with live bands, cheer teams, and entertaining water stations, creating a block-party atmosphere for participants and spectators alike. Focused on running, music, and community, race weekends kick off with a free Health & Fitness Expo showcasing the latest in running gear, sports apparel, health and nutritional information, and much more. Events culminate with an Encore Entertainment experience featuring eclectic musical artists from a variety of genres. With a goal of helping participants find the Beat in Their FeetTM, the Rock 'n' Roll Running Series features a Finish Line festival with entertainment including live bands, DJs, dance zones photo ops, food trucks and more! Further information about the Rock 'n' Roll Running Series can be found online at . Follow @RunRocknRoll on all social platforms.About The IRONMAN GroupThe IRONMAN Group operates a global portfolio of events that includes the IRONMANTriathlon Series, the IRONMAN70.3Triathlon Series, 5150TM Triathlon Series, the Rock 'n' RollRunning Series, IRONKIDS, premier running events including the Standard Chartered Singapore MarathonTM and City2Surf, UTMBWorld Series trail-running events including the Canyons Endurance RunsTM by UTMB, Tarawera Ultra-TrailTM by UTMBand Ultra-Trail AustraliaTM by UTMB, Epic SeriesTM mountain bike races including the Absa Cape Epic, road cycling events, and other multisport races. The IRONMAN Group is the largest operator of mass participation sports in the world, providing participants the benefits of endurance sports through the company's vast offerings. Since the inception of the iconic IRONMANbrand and its first event in 1978, athletes have proven that ANYTHING IS POSSIBLEby crossing finish lines around the world. Beginning as a single race, The IRONMAN Group has grown to become a global sensation with hundreds of events across 55+ countries. For more information, visit .

