Creative Roofing Marketing Releases Guide For Roofers, 'From Clicks To Roofing Clients'

VISALIA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Creative Roofing Marketing is proud to announce the release of "From Clicks to Roofing Clients: Dominate Your Local Roofing Market" by Luis Chavez. This book offers roofing contractors the latest and most effective digital marketing strategies to grow their businesses.

Luis Chavez, author of "From Clicks to Roofing Clients," earned his marketing degree from California State University Northridge in 2004. In 2008, he and his wife founded Chavez Web Design, LLC. Since 2019, Luis and his team have been Grow with Google High Impact Partners, a distinction held by approximately 3% of US marketing agencies. Luis has also completed over 1,500 hours of digital marketing courses and earned his Executive MBA from California State University Fresno in 2024.

After helping over 1,000 businesses establish their online presence, Luis discovered that his roofing clients achieved the best results. This led him to specialize in empowering roofing companies to achieve exceptional marketing outcomes. "From Clicks to Roofing Clients" shares his years of experience and proven strategies to help roofing businesses grow quickly and efficiently.

"From Clicks to Roofing Clients" aims to save roofing contractors time, money, and energy, enabling them to achieve their business goals in a few years rather than decades.

This book is a unique, up-to-date guide that covers the fundamentals of marketing and incorporates AI and a special bonus chapter on sales.

Key takeaways from "From Clicks to Roofing Clients" include:

*Setting clear marketing goals

*Conducting competitive analysis

*Creating a recognizable roofing brand

*Attracting more clients with a stunning website

*Improving organic search rankings with SEO

*Dominating local search with Google Maps

*Creating and optimizing effective Google Ads campaigns

*Leveraging Google Guaranteed

*Mastering roofing social media marketing

*Nurturing leads and closing deals with email marketing

*Utilizing video marketing

*Leveraging the power of AI

*Converting leads into paying clients

"May this book be the beginning of something truly incredible for you and your family," says Luis Chavez.

"From Clicks to Roofing Clients: Dominate Your Local Roofing Market" is available on Amazon. The book's specifications include:

*ISBN: 979-8310740778

*Price: $19.99

*Page Count: 311

*Format: Paperback

*Publisher: Self-published

For more information, please visit or contact Luis Chavez at 559-623-5292.

About Creative Roofing Marketing

Creative Roofing Marketing is a digital marketing agency specializing in helping roofing companies achieve their growth goals through effective online strategies. Founded in 2024, the company is committed to providing innovative solutions and exceptional results for its roofing clients.

Luis Chavez

Chavez Web Design, LLC

+1 559-553-5000

