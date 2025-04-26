AAPI Vibe Fest 2025 Lights Up Downtown Duluth With Music, Dance, And Cultural Celebration

Official banner of AAPI Vibe Fest 2025, featuring headline performers and co-host City of Duluth.

- AAPI Vibe Fest Organizing CommitteeDULUTH, GA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Downtown Duluth to Host Inaugural AAPI Vibe Fest 2025 Featuring Viral Artists and Cultural Showcases#AAPIvibefest | AAPI Heritage Takes Center Stage with Music, Dance, and Community SpiritDuluth welcomes a first-of-its-kind AAPI music and cultural festival on May 10 with free admission and a high-energy artist lineup.In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, a dynamic new celebration is making its debut in Metro Atlanta. AAPI Vibe Fest 2025, a free outdoor music and cultural experience, will take place on Saturday, May 10, at the Duluth Festival Center . The event is co-hosted by the City of Duluth and aims to spotlight AAPI voices through live music, cultural demonstrations, and vibrant community engagement.Set against the backdrop of Duluth's bustling downtown district, AAPI Vibe Fest will transform the city into a stage for rising and established performers, artisans, and cultural ambassadors.Festival HighlightsDate: Saturday, May 10, 2025Location: Duluth Festival Center, 3142 Hill Street, Duluth, GATime:5:30 PM – Cultural Booths and Activities Open6:30 PM – Main Stage Performances BeginHeadlining the main stage is viral anime rapper None Like Joshua, joined by MyGration Band, Chariots Overdrive, Caveman Band, Magic Eastern Ensemble , SunAm K-pop Dance Crew, and DJ NINJ3FF3C7. Each act reflects the bold and diverse creativity within AAPI communities across Georgia and beyond.Attendees will also enjoy immersive cultural booths featuring traditional Chinese music, Hanfu showcases, and locally-owned AAPI businesses offering crafts, food, and merchandise.City PartnershipAAPI Vibe Fest 2025 is an officially recognized event by the City of Duluth, included in the city's event calendar and supported by local leadership.“This festival is more than a performance - it's a platform,” said the organizing committee.“We're creating space for connection, representation, and celebration, right in the heart of the community.”Additional InformationGuests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets. Full schedule, parking, and site map details are available at:Volunteer OpportunitiesVolunteers ages 13 and up are welcome. Participants will receive an official volunteer certificate issued by the City of Duluth. To apply, email ... with name, age, school/organization, and contact information.About AAPI Vibe FestFounded by a collective of artists and community leaders, AAPI Vibe Fest is committed to advancing cultural appreciation and creative collaboration. The 2025 edition marks its debut, with a vision to become a signature annual event.Media ContactAAPI Vibe Fest Organizing CommitteeEmail: ...Website:

