Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3227768 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah condoles to Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian over the victims of Bandar Abbas port blast.
3227796 KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Foreign Ministry welcomes the reforms announced by the Palestinian National Authority to strengthen its national institutions.
3227798 JEDDAH -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation regrets the US decision to strip the UNRWA of immunity.
3227793 TEHRAN - The death toll tops eight from the massive explosion that hit near Bandar Abbas port in Hormozgan, southern Iran.
3227719 GENEVA -- The funeral of Pope Francis at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican gathers more than 200,000, including dozens of world leaders. (end)
