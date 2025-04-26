UNIAPAC-UCID SUMMIT HELD IN PARIS, WORLD CATHOLIC ENTREPRENEURS REFLECT ON CIVIL ECONOMY VALUES

Fabio Storchi PRESIDENT UCID REGGIO EMILIA ITALY

- Fabio Storchi, president UcidROMA, ROMA, ITALY, April 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The summit of the Uniapac Foundation (International Union of Christian Business Executives) has just concluded in Paris. On the day of the funeral of Pope Francis, Fabio Storchi, president of Ucid (Christian Union of Business Executives in Italy) says:“Pope Francis throughout his magisterium has confirmed and continued to spread fundamental principles of the Social Doctrine of the Church, spending himself for an inclusive, fair and sustainable economy, an economy that places the person and the care of creation at the center. A constant and fundamental call for every entrepreneur who cares about his mission, consistent with the values of Ucid.” A voice this choral European Storchi: in fact, the summit of the Uniapac Foundation, in which Fabio Storchi also participated, was recently held in Paris at this historic moment.What emerged from the summit was the increasingly pressing need for a united Europe toward future goals. The centrality of the values of civil economy that, in a logic of fraternal solidarity, can change the fate of the planet.'In these days of sorrow for the death of the Pope, let us all remember that we need peace and balance in the world,' Storchi said.'The principles of the Civil Economy and the centrality of the person are the fundamental pillars by which European Christian entrepreneurship is inspired. These values, which are being revived today, are also a bulwark for restoring ethics and dignity to geopolitical and geo-economic processes, which are currently in a phase of great transformation.The Uniapac summit reiterated the need to put at the center of policies, relevant issues such as integral sustainability and the common good and equitable and sustainable development, which must find a composition that harmonizes market freedom and social justice with each other. The event took place in Paris at the prestigious Jockey Club, located at 2 rue Rabelais. The Union, founded in 1931 and led by president Sigrid Marz, unites Christian business associations from about forty countries, including Ucid Italy, active since 1947.Also speaking during the meeting were Aldo Fumagalli, president of Ucid Lombardia, and Professor Stefano Zamagni, economist, university lecturer and passionate popularizer of civil economy.“At a time like the one we are living, Uniapac values are more relevant than ever and must be at the center of the reflections that are being developed at the highest levels of institutions,” said the meeting participants.Zamagni added,“The values of Uniapac and similar associations in Europe are not just paradigms to be put into practice, but represent the fundamental principles that every country should assume to create peace and balance in the world.” In this context, President Storchi noted that“Europe must remain united in order to have credibility and be a global reference point.”Finally, the value of solidarity between people and peoples was reflected upon.While solidarity can make those who receive it feel humiliated, brotherhood, on the other hand, represents the most suitable dimension of a solidary relationship between peoples. Brotherhood also recalls the French motto - Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité - which summarizes the fundamental principles of the French Revolution of 1789 and today recognized as universal ideals of social justice and civil coexistence.

