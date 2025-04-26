NEW 'ALBA' UNIVERSITY TO OPEN IN 2026 IN MADAGASCAR

Great result for the humanitarian project of creating a new university, called 'Alba', in Madagascar

- Don Fornaciari, leading the initiativeREGGIO EMILIA, REGGIO EMILIA, ITALY, April 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new 'Alba' university in Madagascar will be inaugurated next year. Great result for the humanitarian project of creating a new university, called Alba, in Madagascar. In fact, after an enormous amount of bureaucratic and diplomatic work that lasted months, five young Malagasy men (pictured before their departure for Italy) from the Farafangana diocese, one of the poorest areas of Madagascar, have arrived in Reggio Emilia. The news comes on this day dedicated to the funeral of Pope Francis, which is taking place in Rome.In the coming academic year, they will begin their studies to obtain their master's degree at UniMore, specializing in agriculture and economics. This crucial milestone is the result of a cooperative project between the dioceses of Reggio Emilia and Farafangana, the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia and the religious movement Familiaris Consortio.A new 'Alba' university in Madagascar will be inaugurated next year. Great result for the humanitarian project of creating a new university, called Alba, in Madagascar. In fact, after an enormous amount of bureaucratic and diplomatic work that lasted months, five young Malagasy men (pictured before their departure for Italy) from the Farafangana diocese, one of the poorest areas of Madagascar, have arrived in Reggio Emilia. The news comes on this day dedicated to the funeral of Pope Francis, which is taking place in Rome.In the coming academic year, they will begin their studies to obtain their master's degree at UniMore, specializing in agriculture and economics. This crucial milestone is the result of a cooperative project between the dioceses of Reggio Emilia and Farafangana, the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia and the religious movement Familiaris Consortio.Thanks to an agreement signed between the dioceses and the university, these young people will have the opportunity to complete their studies in Italy, with the hope that, once they return to their country, they will be able to contribute to local development, perhaps by becoming professors at Alba University. This university, strongly desired by the Diocese of Farafangana, will be officially inaugurated in 2026, at a date yet to be fixed.Reggio Emilia and Madagascar are now worlds that have come closer together, overcoming distances, to build together a future of hope and development, especially in education and health. Underlying this collaboration are the missionary activism of the Reggio Emilia diocese, with figures such as Don Luca Fornaciari, and realities such as Rtm, Volunteers in the World, born out of Reggio Third World, with Cecilia Pellicciari actively engaged in health and educational projects in Madagascar.'We are proud of this achievement' says Don Fornaciari.Two recent events testify to the solidity of this collaboration, which takes concrete form in initiatives that are fundamental for the redemption of local communities: education and health.“Seeing the progress that has been made over the years fills one with gratitude,” Cecilia writes, thanking all the staff, who have shown great commitment to moving this forward. Today, the hospital can count on management autonomy that allows it to offer more effective and quality care, with a team that is aware of its goals and ongoing projects.In short, this collaboration between Reggio Emilia and Madagascar is bearing concrete fruit, bringing hope and development to communities that needed it. And the young people who will leave for Italy are just the beginning of a journey that will hopefully lead to a future.

francesca schenetti

Ti Lancio

+ +39 339 809 3543

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.