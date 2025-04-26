Villarreal Houston And JC Sports Announce Full Lineup For 'Summer Of Soccer' 2025

Adidas

Elite Camps, MLS GO League, Futsal, and Specialized Training Opportunities Now Open for Registration

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Villarreal Houston, in partnership with JC Sports Houston, is proud to announce an exciting and action-packed "Summer of Soccer" program designed to help young players of all levels develop their skills, fitness, and passion for the game.This summer, players across the Humble, Kingwood, Atascocita, and surrounding Houston areas will have access to an elite lineup of soccer experiences - including technical camps, strength and conditioning programs, futsal leagues, and even MLS GO Indoor Soccer for our youngest athletes.Summer of Soccer Highlights Include:Villarreal Houston Summer Mini Camp (June 2–5 at Fall Creek Sports Complex)Coerver First Skills and Performance Academy (8-week summer program starting June 6)Coerver Soccer Technical Camp (June 9–13, 9AM–3PM at JC Sports Houston)Strength and Conditioning for Soccer Players (Starting June 28, Wednesday evenings)6-Week Futsal Program (Starting July 7, Monday evenings at The Gym Atascocita)Pre-Season Soccer Lab / Coerver Camp (July 28–August 1, 9AM–3PM)MLS GO Indoor Soccer League for Ages 4–6 (Saturday afternoons at JC Sports Houston)"This summer is all about giving players an opportunity to grow through high-level coaching, innovative training environments, and plenty of fun competition," said Cesar Coronel, Director of Villarreal Houston Academy. "Whether you're preparing for the next season or just discovering your love for the game, there's something for everyone."The collaboration with Coerver Coaching, the world's top technical training method, continues to elevate the training experience for all players. Additionally, the MLS GO League offers a perfect starting point for players aged 4–6 years old to learn in a fun, safe indoor environment.Registration is now open, and spots are limited. Parents and players are encouraged to register early to secure their place.For more details on camps and programs:🌐 Villarreal Houston Soccer Camps🌐 JC Sports Summer Soccer Camps🌐 MLS GO Indoor Soccer League InfoAbout Villarreal Houston:Villarreal Houston is the official youth partner academy of Villarreal CF (Spain) in the Northeast Houston area, providing top-tier international opportunities and elite player development.About JC Sports Houston:JC Sports Houston is a toddler and youth indoor sports center offering year-round soccer, baseball, and multi-sport programs focused on the physical and cognitive development of young athletes.Media Contact:Cesar CoronelDirector, Villarreal Houston Academy📞 (281) 624-6867📧 ...

