Margaret Liu Collins Graces The Cover Of Ticketbooth Magazine's Latest Issue, Sharing Her Journey Of Faith And Grace

God is Good: Revised Second Edition

The award-winning author of "God is Good" is also featured in a special centerfold article, offering insights into her writing process and spiritual path.

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Margaret Liu Collins, acclaimed author of“God is Good” and 2024 Readers' Favorite Gold Medal recipient, has been selected as the cover feature for this year's special issue of Ticketbooth Magazine by Inks and Bindings . The magazine's centerfold article offers readers an in-depth look at Collins' literary journey, creative inspirations, and the enduring role of faith in shaping her life and work.In the feature, Collins reflects on the experiences that informed“God is Good”, a memoir chronicling her resilience through personal adversity and her transformative relationship with faith. From her early years in wartime China to her later success as a business leader and philanthropist, Collins shares how faith remained a constant source of strength, guiding her path through challenges and triumphs alike.The centerfold article also explores her writing process, emphasizing how storytelling served as both a personal exploration and a vehicle for sharing spiritual hope with a broader audience. Collins discusses the intersection of her professional life, literary aspirations, and spiritual mission, offering readers valuable insights into the motivations behind her work.Inks and Bindings will also be bringing this special edition of Ticketbooth Magazine to the 2025 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books , where“God is Good” will be showcased among the featured titles. The event provides an additional platform for Collins' work to reach wider audiences, aligning with the festival's commitment to celebrating literary achievement across genres.“God is Good”, recently adapted into a feature-length film with the support of Bookside Press, has extended Collins' message beyond the literary community. The adaptation remains faithful to the memoir's core themes of grace, perseverance, and divine providence, broadening its reach to new audiences across different mediums.Beyond her literary contributions, Collins has maintained a strong presence in the philanthropic and academic sectors. A University of California, Berkeley alumna, she has supported educational and medical research initiatives, endowed fellowships and professorships, and served on the boards of several nonprofit and corporate organizations.Her feature in Ticketbooth Magazine positions Margaret Liu Collins not only as a literary voice but also as an influential figure whose life embodies the power of faith and perseverance. As the publishing industry continues to spotlight authentic, inspirational narratives, Collins' work is an embodiment of storytelling rooted in universal values.“God is Good” is available on Amazon and other leading book retailers worldwide. Additional information about Margaret Liu Collins can be found at .About Inks & Bindings:Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

