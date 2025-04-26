403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Death Toll Of Iran's Bandar Abbas Port Blast Jumps To Eight, Injuries Climb To Over 750
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, April 26 (KUNA) -- Eight people have been killed in the massive explosion at Bandar Abbas port in Hormozgan, southern Iran, Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni said Saturday.
In a press conference near the scene, the minister added "the death toll has risen to eight so far, while 750 people have been injured."
He also expressed hope that firefighters would be able to extinguish the blaze.
Momeni added, "Unfortunately, the fire has not yet been completely extinguished due to strong winds, and efforts are ongoing to control the fire and prevent it from spreading to other areas."
A massive explosion occurred at Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas, Hormozgan Province, southern Iran, due to the explosion of several containers at the port, according to initial estimates. (Pickup previous)
mw
In a press conference near the scene, the minister added "the death toll has risen to eight so far, while 750 people have been injured."
He also expressed hope that firefighters would be able to extinguish the blaze.
Momeni added, "Unfortunately, the fire has not yet been completely extinguished due to strong winds, and efforts are ongoing to control the fire and prevent it from spreading to other areas."
A massive explosion occurred at Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas, Hormozgan Province, southern Iran, due to the explosion of several containers at the port, according to initial estimates. (Pickup previous)
mw
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment