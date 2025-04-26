403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkiye Condoles With Iran Over Port Blast Victims
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, April 26 (KUNA) -- The Turkish Republic expressed sympathy with the Islamic Republic of Iran following the deadly blast that took place near the commercial port of Bandar Abbas, south Iran, on Saturday.
"We are deeply saddened to learn that many people lost their lives and many others were injured in the explosion -- at the Shahid Rajaei Port of Bandar Abbas in Hormozgan province," the ministry said in a press release.
"We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of Iran, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," it added.
Iranian Minister of Interior Eskandar Momeni said that eight people were confirmed dead and 750 others wounded in the huge blast while firefighters continue battling against the ensuing blaze. (end)
ash
"We are deeply saddened to learn that many people lost their lives and many others were injured in the explosion -- at the Shahid Rajaei Port of Bandar Abbas in Hormozgan province," the ministry said in a press release.
"We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of Iran, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," it added.
Iranian Minister of Interior Eskandar Momeni said that eight people were confirmed dead and 750 others wounded in the huge blast while firefighters continue battling against the ensuing blaze. (end)
ash
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment