Turkiye Condoles With Iran Over Port Blast Victims


2025-04-26 07:04:17
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, April 26 (KUNA) -- The Turkish Republic expressed sympathy with the Islamic Republic of Iran following the deadly blast that took place near the commercial port of Bandar Abbas, south Iran, on Saturday.
"We are deeply saddened to learn that many people lost their lives and many others were injured in the explosion -- at the Shahid Rajaei Port of Bandar Abbas in Hormozgan province," the ministry said in a press release.
"We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of Iran, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," it added.
Iranian Minister of Interior Eskandar Momeni said that eight people were confirmed dead and 750 others wounded in the huge blast while firefighters continue battling against the ensuing blaze. (end)
