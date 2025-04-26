Exclusive: First Sneak Preview Of AI Alan Turing Takes Place In Dubai

AI Alan Turing

1956Individuals logo

Function1

1956 Individuals to Present an Exclusive Sneak Preview of AI Alan Turing: A New Chapter in Digital Storytelling and Visitor Engagement - at /Function 1, Dubai

- Aya Aker, Regional DirectorDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a bold step toward the future of immersive digital storytelling and ethical AI, 1956 Individuals will unveil its most ambitious project yet - AI Alan Turing - at the highly anticipated /Function 1 conference and exhibition in Dubai. Created in collaboration with Bletchley Park, Dermot Turing (Alan Turing's nephew and biographer), and Kings College London, the experience offers audiences a deeply immersive, historically grounded encounter with one of the 20th century's most brilliant minds.Hosted at Concrete, the Rem Koolhaas-designed architectural landmark in Alserkal Avenue, /Function 1 is a one-day exclusive event spotlighting the intersection of AI, creativity, and digital transformation. More than 1,500 industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers from companies such as Microsoft, Adobe, Intel, Lufthansa, and Citibank are expected to attend.Meet the Mind Behind Modern Computing:AI Alan Turing isn't just a digital representation of the legend, it's a revolutionary approach to humanizing history through technology. Designed to resemble Turing in his early 40s, this AI offers thoughtful, verified responses to questions about Turing's life, work, and groundbreaking achievements in computing and codebreaking. Every detail, from his trademark sweater to the timbre of his voice, has been meticulously crafted to reflect a lifelike, respectful portrayal grounded in archival sources.“This is a profound moment, not just for us, but for how we access and engage with knowledge,” said Asa Burrows, Founder and CEO of 1956 Individuals.“AI Alan Turing turns history into dialogue, transforming the way we learn, remember, and connect with the past.”The project signals a significant leap beyond static digital content, enabling real-time, emotionally resonant interaction with a personality whose influence continues to shape our world.“This is a turning point in how we interpret and deliver information in the digital age,” said Babita Devi, Chief Commercial Officer at 1956 Individuals.“AI Alan Turing isn't just a technological marvel, it's an ethical commitment to presenting the truth with empathy and precision. It opens the door for industries, from culture and tourism to retail and education, to explore new models of audience engagement.”“Dubai and the wider Middle East are rapidly becoming global epicenters for AI innovation,” noted Aya Aker, Regional Director for the Middle East at 1956 Individuals.“With Function 1, we're launching a new kind of visitor experience and bringing it to a region that values both progress and purpose.”With AI Alan Turing as the spotlight, /Function 1 promises to ignite meaningful conversations around the ethical use of artificial intelligence, the future of intelligent storytelling, and how AI can help businesses make meaningful connections with their customers.About 1956 Individuals:1956 Individuals is an innovation-led platform transforming how businesses engage with their audiences through interactive, ethical AI. Created by SKC Games Studio, a company renowned for its lifelike character development in the gaming world, 1956 Individuals brings that same craft and creativity into sectors such as tourism, visitor attraction, retail, and entertainment.Founded in 2019 in Cambridgeshire in the UK, SKC Games Studio launched 1956 Individuals to meet the growing demand for AI-powered solutions that prioritise human-centred design, real-time interaction, and empathy. At the core of both ventures is a deep commitment to ethical AI, championing transparency, inclusivity, and trust across every deployment.By blending storytelling with cutting-edge technology, 1956 Individuals offers businesses a new way to build connection, deepen loyalty, and deliver meaningful experiences, proving that AI can inform, inspire, and engage while remaining firmly grounded in integrity.For more information, visit and .Join the discussion about Function 1 at:LinkedInInstagramFacebook

Aya Aker, Regional Director, Middle East

1956 Individuals

aya@1956individuals

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.