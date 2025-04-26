Twin Brother Drops The 'Tuning To The Soil-Ed Seed Vibrations For Our Collective Health' Internet Companion In April

Tuning to the Soil-ed Seed Vibrations For Our Collective Health Edited & Written By Irucka Ajani Embry With Obiora Embry Paperback book front cover

Tuning to the Soil-ed Seed Vibrations For Our Collective Health Edited & Written By Irucka Ajani Embry With Obiora Embry back cover

- Irucka Ajani EmbryNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- During this Earth Month 2025, Irucka is debuting the“Tuning to the Soil-ed Seed Vibrations For Our Collective Health” Book Discussion Guide (2 versions) and also the Internet Companion (there are > 100 links within each of the 2“physical” format books - A4 and US Letter sizes). The Internet Companion, as an EPUB, is available for purchase on the EcoC2S / Questioning the Universe Publishing (QUP) Online Store and the Discussion Guides are available, in PDF formats, on the book's Web page .This book is unique as it answers the following question:“What are the influences on the health, which Samuel Hahnemann referred to as“dynamic influence,” of all Life forms (Spiritual Beings), including Rock Beings and Seed/Plant Beings, on Planet Earth?” We explore the answers to that question throughout our book through a variety of means not solely for Rock Beings/Soil and Seed/Plant Beings, but also for Human Beings. It is important for us to remember that Soil and Seeds are the foundations of our global food systems and that the food that we eat directly impacts our health as Human Beings.Book Details:.“Tuning to the Soil-ed Seed Vibrations For Our Collective Health”. Edited & Written By Irucka Ajani Embry With Obiora Embry. Published by Questioning the Universe Publishing (QUP), December 2024. Book 1 of the“Restoring Our Individual & Collective Freedom While Taking Control and Responsibility For Our Lives” series. Genre: Home & Garden. Paperback [A4] ISBN-13: 978-0-9914994-9-6. Hardcover [US Letter] ISBN-13: 978-0-9914994-3-4. Electronic book (EPUB) ISBN-13: 978-0-9914994-2-7. Online Store (Location of the Internet Companion):. Web page (Location of the Discussion Guides):Author Bios:Irucka Ajani [EcoC2S] co-created, in 2013, and co-maintains an edible food ecosystem with his twin brother, Obiora [EConsulting(tm), on 2 acres of formerly fallow land on their maternal family farm called Martin Acres. They are doing the work under the collective name of Getting Back to Nature(tm). They use an eclectic mixture of biologically-based techniques (agroecology/agroforestry, agrohomeopathy/biodynamic and organic agriculture, companion planting, native vegetation, permaculture, and soil food web dynamics) to restore the health and vitality of the land.Irucka requests that you show your support, if you choose, by purchasing a“physical” book and the Internet Companion from the Online Store, form a group to discuss our book with the provided Discussion Guide, and/or share information about this vital book with other people all over Planet Earth.

