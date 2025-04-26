Karnataka Tourism To Highlight Diverse Experiences At ATM Dubai 2025 And Exclusive Roadshow

Stone Chariot of Hampi: An Icon of Timeless Craftsmanship and Architectural Brilliance

Hoysaleshvara Temple: A Magnificent Testament to Hoysala Architecture

Iconic Gol Gumbad: A Majestic Architectural Marvel in Karnataka, India

Bidar Fort: A majestic 15th-century fortress in Karnataka

Elephant Family at Bandipur National Park in Karnataka

Showcasing Heritage, Wildlife, Beaches, and Sustainable Travel to Engage Middle East Travel Trade

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, April 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Karnataka Tourism is all set to participate in the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, scheduled from April 28 to May 1 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Visitors can explore the state's diverse tourism offerings at Hall 7, Stall AS7580, where Karnataka will present its rich heritage, cultural vibrancy, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, iconic festivals, and sustainable tourism initiatives.The Karnataka delegation will be represented by Mr. M. Srinivas, Chairman, Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC); Dr Rajendra K.V., IAS, Commissioner, Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka, along with; Mr. Shrinivas HM, Joint Commissioner, Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka; and Dr Chitra BV, Joint Director, Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka. Accompanied by key tourism stakeholders, the team will participate in B2B meetings, media interactions, and networking sessions to attract high-value travelers from the Middle East and other key markets.In addition to the ATM participation, Karnataka Tourism will be organizing an exclusive Roadshow in Dubai on April 30 at the Novotel World Trade Centre, Dubai. This Roadshow will feature presentations on Karnataka's tourism potential, followed by one-on-one networking opportunities with the official delegation and key tourism stakeholders. The event is specifically curated for the Dubai travel trade community to foster new partnerships and promote Karnataka as a preferred destination among Middle East travelers.Karnataka, often described as“One State, Many Worlds,” is home to a diverse array of attractions-from UNESCO World Heritage Sites like Hampi, Pattadakal, the Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysala, and the Western Ghats, to bustling cities and peaceful coastlines. These heritage sites stand as testaments to Karnataka's historical significance and natural wealth, making them a must-visit for global travelers.Wildlife tourism is another key strength of Karnataka. The state boasts renowned sanctuaries and national parks such as Bandipur, Nagarhole, Kabini, Dandeli, and Bhadra, which are rich in biodiversity and ideal for wildlife safaris. These forest reserves offer a chance to witness majestic tigers, elephants, leopards, and a wide variety of bird species in their natural habitat, making Karnataka a top choice for eco and adventure tourism.Monsoon travel is a growing attraction, especially in the scenic hill stations of Coorg, Chikmagalur, and Agumbe. During the rains, these regions transform into lush green paradises, offering misty landscapes, gushing waterfalls, and refreshing weather-perfect for rejuvenation and nature-based experiences. Karnataka Tourism is actively promoting monsoon tourism as a unique seasonal offering for nature lovers and wellness seekers.Karnataka's coastline, stretching along the Arabian Sea, is dotted with serene and less commercialized beaches such as Gokarna, Udupi, Karwar, and Kaup. These destinations offer a tranquil escape with golden sands, spiritual ambiance, water sports, and delicious seafood, making them ideal for both leisure and spiritual travelers.Karnataka's cultural vibrancy is reflected in festivals like Mysuru Dasara and traditional art forms such as Yakshagana. The state's culinary richness-from coastal seafood to Malnad cuisine-will also be on display at ATM Dubai, offering visitors a taste of Karnataka's diverse flavors.At the heart of Karnataka Tourism's strategy is a strong commitment to sustainable travel. The state has introduced a variety of eco-conscious measures including eco-friendly accommodations, plastic-free zones, and community-based tourism models in wildlife sanctuaries like Bandipur and Kabini. Karnataka continues to promote responsible travel through heritage trails and eco-tourism initiatives across the Western Ghats and coastal regions such as Gokarna. These efforts aim to protect the environment, empower local communities, and ensure visitors have meaningful, immersive experiences aligned with global sustainability goals.

ZM

Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Script your Adventure at Karnataka I Karnataka Tourism I Karnataka World

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.