USGrants Tracks Over $400 Million in Federal Funding Opportunities for U.S. Hospitals

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- USGrants, an online portal providing access to government funding information, reports that over $401 million in federal funding has been allocated across 126 programs supporting hospitals in the United States.

These programs offer funding for a variety of initiatives, including hospital preparedness, rural healthcare stabilization, graduate medical education, public health research, maternity care practices, and international health collaborations. Funding agencies include the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and others.

Recent Funding Opportunities:

Hospital Preparedness Program Cooperative Agreement

Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response

Funding Amount: $23,274,780

Funding Number: EP U3R 19 001

Initiative to Reduce Avoidable Hospitalizations among Nursing Facility Residents

Agency: Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

Funding Amount: $30,000,000

Funding Number: CMS 1E1 12 002

Children's Hospitals Graduate Medical Education (CHGME) Payment Program

Agency: Health Resources and Services Administration

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Funding Numbers: HRSA 13 143, HRSA 21 012, HRSA 24 020

Rural Hospital Stabilization Pilot Program

Agency: Health Resources and Services Administration

Funding Amount: $4,000,000

Funding Number: HRSA 24 082

Hospital Collaboratives to Improve Maternity Care Practices Related to Breastfeeding

Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Funding Amount: $2,500,000

Funding Number: CDC RFA DP11 1116

A full and up-to-date list of available funding programs for hospitals can be accessed at:

🔗

How to Apply for Federal Funding as an Organization:

1. Obtain a DUNS Number – Provided by Dun & Bradstreet.

2. Register with SAM – Required for eligibility to apply for federal grants (registration may take several weeks).

3. Create an Account at Grants – To prepare and submit applications.

4. Complete and Submit Application Packages – Include all documents required by each funding opportunity.

5. Obtain a Tracking Number – Issued upon successful submission.

6. Track Application Status – Through the Grants portal.

About USGrants

USGrants offers access to government grant listings and resources to help businesses, nonprofits, and institutions navigate funding opportunities. The platform provides updated program information and step-by-step guidance on the grant application process.

