RFCLA Hosts Epic Double-Header Tomorrow: Cali Cup Clash Vs San Diego Legion And USA Eagles Face Japan Sakura 15S

Rugby fans are in for an unforgettable day this Saturday featuring the high-stakes Cali Cup rivalry against San Diego Legion and a historic international test.

- David DennisLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rugby fans are in for an unforgettable day this Saturday as RFCLA prepares to host a thrilling double-header, featuring the high-stakes Cali Cup rivalry match against the San Diego Legion, followed by a historic international test match between the USA Eagles Women and Japan's Sakura 15s.The action kicks off with the long-anticipated Cali Cup showdown between RFCLA and San Diego Legion, a marquee rivalry that brings out the best of both teams and fans. This local derby promises fireworks, with RFCLA stars Christian Leali'ifano and Billy Meakes returning fresh after being rested in Tuesday's road game against New England.“There are a few rivalries in Major League Rugby, but this is the one,” said Assistant Coach David Dennis .“When you talk about sport in America, people get fired up around local rivalries - and this is one that really resonates. The fan base, the proximity, the history - it brings an extra edge. And with Legion fans just a couple hours away, it's going to be electric.”Following the Cali Cup, the international spotlight turns to the women's game as USA Eagles take on Japan's Sakura 15s in an official World Rugby Test Match. This rare and powerful double billing showcases the growth and inclusivity of the sport in the U.S.“I had a quick chat with the USA Women's team today,” said Dennis.“They were keeping things light ahead of tomorrow's game, but you could feel the energy. It's incredible to see 30+ women who love the game, playing with heart for their country. Whether you're a player, coach, volunteer, or supporter - the rugby community is something special. Seeing their passion, especially sharing the stage on the same day, that's just awesome.”Fans attending can expect much more than just rugby - live performers, halftime shows, and face painting will keep the stadium buzzing from start to finish.With Gold section tickets already sold out, and only a limited number of Blue and Silver tickets remaining, fans are encouraged to secure their seats now before the event sells out.🎟️ Get your tickets today at RFCLA's official websiteDon't miss this festival of rugby, rivalry, and international pride - all in one action-packed day at Wallis Annenberg Stadium, UCLA.

