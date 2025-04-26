The Escalating Impact Of Depression And Anxiety Among U.S. Teens

Key Healthcare logo representing a leading teen mental health and substance abuse treatment center in Los Angeles. The keyhole icon embodies access to healing, transformation, and recovery for adolescents.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Recent analyses have spotlighted a troubling surge in depression and anxiety among U.S. adolescents. Data from the National Health Interview Survey (July 2021 – December 2022) reveals that 21% of adolescents aged 12–17 reported experiencing anxiety symptoms in the past two weeks, while 17% reported depression symptoms.​

Gender disparities are evident, with female adolescents more affected: 31% experiencing anxiety and 25% depression, compared to 12% and 10% in males, respectively. These challenges are further pronounced among LGBTQ+ youth; a report by The Trevor Project indicates that over a third of LGBTQ+ youths aged 13 to 24 seriously contemplated suicide in 2023, with high rates of anxiety (over two-thirds) and depression (just over half). Nearly half of those requiring mental health care went without it, hindered by costs and fear of judgment.​

Despite some adolescents receiving mental health care, significant barriers prevent many from accessing necessary therapy, including financial constraints, stigma, and lack of awareness about available services. Limited availability of professional services and excessive waiting times further impede access to care.​

Key Healthcare , a leading provider of adolescent mental health and substance use treatment in Los Angeles, offers comprehensive programs tailored to address these challenges. Their teen residential treatment program provides intensive support for adolescents facing mental health and substance use issues, utilizing evidence-based therapies in a structured environment over a 45–60 day period. ​

