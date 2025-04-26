Chithra Kannan Selected As Top Executive Leader And Advocate Of The Year

Chithra Kannan honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Chithra Kannan, Founder of Skin Centrick, Entrepreneur, Investor, and Executive Leader, was recently selected as Top Executive Leader and Advocate of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.With close to two decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Kannan has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. As a dynamic, results driven leady, Ms. Kannan is the founder and CEO of Skin Centrick, a skin care company whose mission and vision are firmly anchored in providing natural and clean products tailored to the needs of everyday people.Ms. Kannan is an energetic and analytical Executive Leader and Entrepreneur, renowned for effectively guiding vision, strategy, and execution. As an esteemed Thought Leader, she has developed and implemented strategies for business growth, digital transformation, and expansion through analytics, utilizing state-of-the-art analytics to strengthen business strategy and promote continuous improvement. Her expertise also includes improving business processes, which enhances productivity, adopts a data and fact-based approach, and boosts overall efficiency.As a committed leader, Ms. Kannan has developed and coached high-performing teams, grown business lines, and orchestrated the creation of a conglomerate across various sectors, fostering an environment that prizes innovation and employs analytics to enhance business and customer outcomes.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to business strategy and development, program and product development and management, marketing strategy, budgets and cost management, and business process improvement.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Kannan earned her Master's degree in Information Technology Project Management from University of Wisconsin – Madison. She also studied Analytics at Harvard University.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Kannan has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2023, she was awarded Best Female Entrepreneur by Editorial Group Council. In 2012, she was awarded The Partners in Giving Rose Klein Award. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the remarkable Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection of Top Executive Leader and Advocate.In addition to her successful career, Ms. Kannan has volunteered with the American Red Cross for 15 years.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Kannan for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Kannan attributes her success to her strong work ethic and determination. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, she hopes to empower people going into the field.For more information please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit:

